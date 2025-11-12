Explaining the Relationship Between FSU and the Seminole Tribe of Florida

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Native American History Month starts, it’s important for a school so deeply involved with the Native community, such as FSU, to recognize our role and history. Both before and after forming a partnership with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and how the university’s actions helped establish that relationship, should be acknowledged.

FSU was founded in 1851 as a place of higher education. In 1905, as Florida reorganized its education system, it became the Florida Female College, later renamed the Florida State College for Women, an institution solely for women. Following World War II in 1947, the college became a co-ed institution and officially became Florida State University.

That same year, the student body of just over 4,000 students selected the Seminole as their mascot, without consultation with the tribe or consideration of their heritage or image. Homecoming was called “Pow Wow,” and stereotypical indigenous imagery was used in the portrayal of the mascot.

In 1957, the Florida Seminoles became federally recognized as the Seminole Tribe of Florida, sparking a desire for change from many, including members of the FSU student body. In the years that followed, university officials began conversations with the tribe to include them in campus events. This led to inviting tribal dignitaries to attend FSU events and the awarding of honorary degrees to several Seminole leaders.

Despite these early efforts, a year later began the introduction of “Sammy Seminole.” Even as tribal involvement increased, the use and depiction of the Seminole mascot remained to be in poor taste. However, these discussions laid the groundwork for eventual change.

In 1972, Seminole tribe representatives officially attended FSU’s homecoming event for the first time, including Miss Florida Seminole, a tribe spokesperson. This position, now along with Junior Miss Florida Seminole, is the individual who crowns our homecoming court. Soon after, their presence began changing the image and depictions on campus.

In 1975, Chairman Howard Tommie served on the homecoming committee and triggered the change of the crowns from an indigenous war bonnet to Seminole turbans the next year. These turbans are created every year by Seminole tribe members for our homecoming chief and princess.

Just a few years later, in 1978, the beloved tradition of Osceola and Renegade was born, conceived by alumni Bill Durham with the direction of the Seminole Tribe and Chairman Howard Tommie. This tradition continued under the direction of the tribe. All regalia worn is designed by the tribe, and the process to become Osceola is extremely rigorous and led by Durham, with careful watch from the tribe itself.

Over the years, there’s been a lot of controversy about the Florida State Seminoles. In the 1980s and 1990s, there was much pushback against FSU, and the Seminole Tribe continued to publicly endorse the use of their name. In 2005, the NCAA began conversations about the use of Native American names. The Tribal Council asserted the right to use their name and convinced the NCAA to allow tribes to sanction the use of their own name if they chose.

In more recent years, the partnership with the Seminole Tribe of Florida has continued. Consultation is continued, and with the partnership, we’ve seen much presence and influence of the tribe on the campus of our university. This allowed for uniforms to be respectfully redesigned, graduation to be restructured, and even the construction of traditional Chickees at the lakefront to be constructed by the tribe.

As students, it’s our job to recognize that the Seminoles, Osceola, and Renegade aren’t our mascot, but symbols that represent our student body, and that we represent as well. Seminoles, Osceola, and Renegade symbolize strength and resilience, symbols we should aspire to embody.

To represent this tribe and wear their name is an honor we hold. As students, we strive to treat it with respect and honor their heritage. The next time you wear our jersey or name, remember the history of that relationship.

