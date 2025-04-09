This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Suppose you’re a soon-to-be graduate at FSU. In that case, chances are you know exactly where you will take your graduation photos: standing in front of the Unconquered Statue by Wescott Fountain and popping champagne under the University Center sign. These are classic graduation photo spots, and I wouldn’t expect to see a session without them. I was recently looking for inspiration on Instagram and saw several unique photo locations that I think more graduates should know about!

College and department buildings View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU College of Nursing (@fsu.nursing) Starting off, I want to see more people take photos in front of their college or department building. I most commonly see nursing students do this but think it would be a wonderful way to pay homage to your college career and recognize your area of study. I am a Biomedical Sciences major in the College of Medicine and plan to take photos in the Thrasher building and Chapman Wellness Garden. So many of the buildings on FSU’s campus have unique features that make for a stunning background in graduation photos. FSU LIbrARIES View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campus Greek (@campusgrk) I also want to see more students take photos in the library. I saw several pictures of graduates in the aisles of Strozier, with books stacked up or with the bookshelves as a backdrop. This is especially cute if you plan to change your outfit to something informal and casual that highlights your personal style. Similarly, you could also take photos with the Strozier or Dirac statues. A creative way to do this is by placing your stole around the statue and posing with it. DODD HALL Every year, I’m surprised that more people don’t take their graduation photos in Dodd Hall. For those of you who don’t know, inside Dodd, there’s a gorgeous stained-glass window on the back wall depicting Ruby Diamond Concert Hall and Wescott Fountain. Leading up to this window on either side of the room is the history and heritage of FSU illustrated in elaborate stained-glass windows. Dodd Hall is stunning, and I want every graduate to know about it before deciding where to take their photos. GREEK PARK This one is a little niche, but I think Greek Park is a great place to take photos that display FSU’s natural beauty. The landscaping in that area is phenomenal, with several large Florida Oak trees, ferns, and flowering bushes. The Alpha Delta Pi Meditation Pavillion contains Gothic arches, a cast iron clock, and stained-glass windows that would elevate your graduation photos. The walkway with the bronze Three Sisters statue also provides entrancing scenery. ACADEMIC CENTER FOR EXCELLENCE (ACE) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Davona💕 (@therealislandgyal) One place on campus we’ve probably all seen is the Academic Center for Excellence. The staircases in the ACE learning studio have glass railings and face a wall of windows that creates a unique backdrop for photos. It provides a professional and elegant look that could double for headshots. Owen Sellers AMPHITHEATER If you walk past Mina Jo Powell Green toward Copeland Street, you should come across FSU’s outdoor amphitheater. The Owen Sellers Amphitheater is surrounded on three sides by the Kuersteiner Music Building and the Longmire Building, creating a remarkably effective music space. Since the amphitheater backs up to Mina Jo Powell Green, there is plenty of foliage for the background of your photos. For those of you who want the traditional seated staircase photos, this is definitely the location for you! Off-Campus Lastly, I recommend taking photos off-campus. Tallahassee has several public gardens and parks that would enhance your photos. You should also consider taking pictures at your favorite locations around town, like a bar or coffee shop you frequently visit. This is a fantastic way to recognize your good times in those places and acknowledge your growth throughout college.

Wherever you take your graduation photos, there are so many ways to make them unique to you. Look for inspiration on social media and ask friends what they did, not only for location but poses, props, and photography styles.

Good luck to everyone still researching their photographer and searching for their outfit; hopefully, this guide helps you get the perfect photos. Congratulations to all graduating seniors!

