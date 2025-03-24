Everything To Know About Taking Grad Photos at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Graduation season is often considered the most exciting and vital part of a college student’s life. It marks the end of an old chapter and the start of a new one, usually filled with lots of once-in-a-lifetime festivities like taking graduation pictures. However, with all these fun activities can come very stressful situations, like having to actually take graduation pictures.

Most FSU students have likely seen the traditional pictures of graduates striking poses in front of the most iconic places on campus. This includes Doak Campbell Stadium, Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, and, of course, Westcott Fountain. As someone who has recently been through it, I’ve researched how to get the best graduation photos so you don’t have to! Here’s everything you need to know before tackling the most critical part of your college career.

Order Your Regalia

After signing up for graduation and filling out the initial survey, be sure to order your Herff Jones cap, gown, and any other graduation extras you’ll want for your photos. Do this as soon as possible so you don’t forget and can be flexible in selecting a date for taking your pictures.

If you’re planning to pursue higher education, remember to purchase post-grad merch if you want pictures to show off your next adventure. Also, remember to steam and iron your regalia to be picture-perfect for your photos!

The Earlier, The Better

The longer you wait to take photos, the larger the crowd will be at the popular spots. If you choose to wait, especially after spring break, long lines will likely be in front of the popular photo locations. People wait upwards of an hour just for the iconic sunset photo in front of the fountain. Take your photos as early as possible to avoid this!

Make Sure You’re Camera-Ready

Preparing ahead of time will allow you to look decked out in your FSU best! If you usually get spray tans, nails done, teeth whitening, or blowouts, book your appointments ahead of time so you aren’t frantic the day you take your photos. Depending on the weather, be prepared with blotting sheets, extra hairspray, and makeup to refresh your look.

Bring An Entourage

No matter how early you get to the fountain to wait in line, there’s always a chance you’ll need to wait in multiple lines. In addition to the fountain, the steps up to the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall usually have a line, as does the big FSU sign outside the stadium, the Unconquered statue, and the benches around Westcott Plaza.

If you have people to spare, bring as many of them as possible to wait in lines while you take pictures in different spots. They can also help fix your hair, pose correctly, and generally act as your cheerleaders while you celebrate this major accomplishment! Having them can save you so much time waiting in lines.

Remember To Bring The Champagne (And Lots Of It!)

You wouldn’t believe the number of people who forget to bring champagne until they get to Westcott and see others popping bottles for their pictures. If you want an iconic shot spraying the plaza with bubbles, bring several bottles; you only get one chance per bottle, so having multiple will give you more attempts to get the perfect shot!

Finally, don’t forget to smile! Remember, you’ve done the hard part! You’ve suffered through boring lectures, endless homework, and sleepless study nights to get to this moment. Smile and have fun; You deserve it!

