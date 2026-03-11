3 Ways I Survive Being Gluten-Free at College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being gluten-free (GF) in college often feels like everyone around you is doing spontaneous late-night pizza runs, grabbing pasta from Suwannee Dining Hall, or cracking open a beer during game day. Meanwhile, you’re trying to read an ingredient label from three feet away and Google searching whether something is secretly made with wheat.

Whether you have Celiac disease, a gluten intolerance, or are generally avoiding gluten as a personal preference, campus food can be surprisingly difficult to navigate. Dining halls aren’t always clear about ingredients; cross-contamination is a real thing, and sometimes you just want to eat without turning it into a whole investigation.

After a few semesters of trial and error (and a couple of mistakes I definitely learned from), I’ve figured out a few habits that make GF college life a lot easier.

Meal Prepping Will Save You Time View this post on Instagram I know meal prepping sounds annoying, but it actually helps a lot. I usually try to make a few simple meals ahead of time and keep them on hand. Nothing fancy. Some of my usual go-tos are burger patties in the oven, a quick chicken salad, or GF tacos! This becomes especially helpful during exam season. When exams hit, I’ll spend most of my day in class or studying at Strozier and realize I haven’t eaten much. In those moments, having something already made that I can heat up in 10 minutes is a lifesaver, and it also saves money. Constantly searching for gluten-free options around campus (or ordering food because you’re starving) adds up fast. Having something ready at home just makes life easier. Snacks Are a Must One important rule: never leave your dorm or apartment without snacks. College is a crazy place, and a lot of places on campus aren’t GF friendly. If I don’t have snacks on me, I’ll eventually end up stuck somewhere hungry. This is a lesson I’ve learned too many times. My backpack’s mini pockets are stuffed with random snacks like protein bars, nuts, or GF crackers. They don’t weigh me down too much, and I can snack on them between classes. You Have to Speak Up Sometimes This was honestly one of the hardest things for me at first. When you go to a restaurant with your friends, sometimes it’s awkward, and you don’t want to bother everyone by asking a whole bunch of questions about the food. When you’re gluten-free, though, sometimes it’s necessary to ask the questions. The thing about gluten is that many people don’t even know what it is. Unless you ask, they might not even know that it could be a problem. We aren’t at home anymore, living with our parents who lovingly provide us with GF meals every night. We’re in college, and we’re responsible for our own food.

Eventually, you begin to get a sense of where it might be a little easier to eat and where it might be a little harder. After that, it’s really not a big deal when you know your safe spots.

The easiest place to eat gluten-free is still at home. Even when I was living in a dorm, I tried to cook on Sunday nights so that I’d always have food available throughout the week. It’s a commitment, but with some planning, we’ve got this.

Being gluten-free in college is a little more complicated, but it’s definitely possible. After a while, you figure it all out, and you know what works for you and what doesn’t, and where is good and where isn’t. It’s not as easy as grabbing pizza with your friends at midnight, but it’s definitely doable with a little planning and a lot of snacks in your backpack.

