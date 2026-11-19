This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tallahassee is full of tiny wonders that are just waiting to be found, especially when it comes to the array of bookstores scattered about the city streets. Whether you’re looking for a new reading spot or a new book of the week, these bookstores offer something for everyone!

Finding the perfect bookstore is almost just as important as finding the perfect book to go along with it. Each with their own unique spin, they’re all worth looking into when doing the ultimate Tallahassee bookstore crawl.

Fat Cat Books

Fat Cat Books mixes literature, trinkets, and cute kitties all in one. The bookstore is full of well-loved, donated books that line the shelves, offering a wide selection of both newer and older books. While looking through their books, mind where you step, because there’re plenty of senior cats walking around, waiting to be adopted. The friendly, inviting nature of the cats adds to the cozy bookstore vibe, while also being a perfect place to look if you are interested in adopting a feline companion.

The prices of the books are also perfect for college students trying to find new reads on a budget. Fat Cat Books works with the Feline Advocates of Leon County, which is a non-profit animal rescue focused on the welfare of the cats around Tallahassee. Their boutique showcases local artists’ works that even feature the cats you see in the bookstore.

Midtown Reader & The Piebrary

Midtown Reader & the Piebrary is a staple in the Tallahassee community, giving people a unique shop to enjoy both literature, coffee, and pie! Midtown Reader hosts several events that get the community involved with each other, such as book clubs, meet-and-greets with authors, and trivia based on book facts.

The store provides a cozy outdoor area to sit and relax with a coffee and a book, and also makes a good place to get some time away from campus, in case you’re looking for a new study spot. Midtown Reader offers new selections and releases that come out from popular authors, with events that follow.

Love Story Book Co.

Love Story Book Co. is for the romantics at heart, as a bookstore that focuses on romance novels and love stories alike. Shopping for new romance books can be kind of personal, which makes this bookstore so unique, as it allows romantics to look through their selections with other shoppers of similar interests without feeling judged. It’s the perfect place for book lovers to find merchandise of their favorite books such as mugs, stickers, and hats, and talk to others in the romance and fantasy fandoms.

Common Ground Books

Common Ground Books focuses on showcasing LGBT+, feminist, and banned books, allowing for more diversity when it comes to book selections and options in the community. The bookstore supports local authors and artists from within the Tallahassee area, giving them a space to show off their books that might not usually get space on the shelves of more typical bookstores. It’s a great space to broaden your book horizons and find new authors that may pique your interest and find new genres to explore.

These are just a few bookstores out there in the Tallahassee area, but rest assured, there are little bookstore gems out there just waiting to be found by you!

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