The Ultimate Guide to Tallahassee From a Tally Native

It’s a very interesting experience attending FSU as a Tallahassee native. You’ll be asked this question without fail: “Why on Earth would you stay here?” Once you leave the beaten path, Tallahassee can open up and reveal itself as a beautiful suburb with more to do than meets the eye. If I have to be startled by my high school every day when I drive to campus, then I think I hold the right to give my guide to Tallahassee.

Cafes and Coffeshops

The food and drink scene in Tallahassee extends beyond Gaines Street and the Ocala Plaza. Just a little way away are wonderful, locally owned restaurants and cafes that’ll keep you far away from campus.

Black Dog Cafe

Starting strong with my personal favorite coffee shop, Black Dog Cafe ! Located on Tallahassee’s very own Lake Ella, it has the most comfortable corner booths, a gorgeous patio overlooking the lake, the yummiest teas, and the best coffee in all the land. Even though many think of this space as only a coffee shop, there are some of the best cafe-style food and pastries that I can rarely resist.

Au Péché Mignon

Au Péché Mignon is a little French bakery that lives in perhaps the most inconvenient spot on Tennessee Street. Growing up, this bakery was in a different location near my house, meaning my mom and I walked over for coffee and eclairs most weekends. If you’re looking for a bakery to make you feel mysteriously interesting, this is the place to bring your laptop or paperback.

The Frother’s Daughter

The Frother’s Daughter has taken our little city by storm recently, and I just have to mention it. They’re known for their monthly specialty drinks, new storefront, and welcoming staff. If you find yourself at The Frother’s Daughter, don’t lose your monthly challenge card like I usually do and say hello to my favorite barista, Becca.

Restaurants

Bella Bella

If you’ve been searching for an Italian restaurant recommendation from a real Italian, then look no further. Bella Bella has my “Vigliotti” stamp of approval, and that doesn’t come lightly. With delicious, seasonal specials, there’s always something on the menu, even for the pickiest of eaters. The atmosphere is also nothing to sneeze at, having the perfect ambiance for a first, second, or hundredth date, or even a girls’ night.

Black Radish Bar and Restaurant

For any vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free restaurant goers, Black Radish will have something spectacular for you. With an interesting, ever-changing menu, there’s always something worth trying here. Every time I’ve been to this restaurant, I’ve never tried anything I haven’t loved.

Other Food Venues

The Hub at Feather Oaks

The Hub at Feather Oaks is a beautiful, southern-inspired venue that caters to large families with small children and lovers of live music. With its spacious garden and plenty of seating, anyone can find themselves here. The Hub hosts many food trucks from all over town, so its guests have their pick. My personal favorite is Southern Hills Craft Barbecue because of their banana pudding.

Hummingbird Wine Bar

Neighboring Black Radish, Hummingbird Wine Bar is a very new little place with awesome cocktails and small-plate style appetizers. If you’re a fan of wine, even just a little bit, they offer quality glasses. Although if you’re like me and don’t love alcoholic beverages, even at my grown age, they offer most of their cocktails as mocktails if you ask nicely.

Sites and Activities

While one may be objectively correct that there’s not much to do in Tallahassee, there are a few notable and fun sites and activities to do here. If I’ve been able to entertain myself in this city for 22 years, these places have to be at least a little interesting.

Tallahassee Museum

If you were looking for a place with a little of everything, this is it. The Tallahassee Museum features not only a small zoo, which you can zipline over, but also a historical site that no one really knows anything about. Beyond those two attractions, the only thing better than a zoo would be ziplining over said zoo, which the museum, of course, offers. While the food court should never be visited, the Tallahassee Museum definitely has enough to keep anyone entertained.

Mission San Luis

Much like the Tallahassee Museum, Mission San Luis has an interactive, walk-through museum that I’ve been to for at least 100 school field trips. The walk-through is engaging, letting you watch a blacksmith make tools and taking you around a Spanish Mission settlement.

Nature

Cascades Park

If you’re looking for another hub of live music with a beautiful walking trail, then you’re in luck! Cascades Park has a plethora of picnic spots, hot girl walks, and a sandbox for some reason. One could definitely make their own fun here and have deep conversations with their friends and loved ones.

Tallahassee Nurseries

While one could classify Tallahassee Nurseries as a store, it’s often overlooked as a gorgeous walk-through and site for poetry reading and The Frother’s Daughter trailer. If you’re looking for plants to add to your college apartment, consider window-shopping while you stroll around.

Shopping

Some could say that Governor’s Square Mall is a sorry excuse for a mall, and to me, those people would be correct. Now, I beg the question, why are we just sticking to the mall? Tallahassee has quite a few really nice, locally owned stores that I think are worth a visit.

The Other Side Vintage

Specially curated vintage clothes can seem like very specific buzz words, but The Other Side Vintage has it all. The FSU merchandise here is unmatched, and I’ve never seen more shoulder pads in one space. From clothing to wall clocks, the “grandma chic” aesthetic is prevalent throughout the entire store, and they’re open late on the first Friday of every month in Railroad Square.

Quarter Moon

Located right down the sidewalk from Black Dog Cafe, Quarter Moon has anything a manic pixie dream girl could ever need. The curation of clothing is made for nature lovers, and all of their self-care inventory is meant for true relaxation. There’s always a beautiful gift to find here for a friend, all the way from socks to incense.

Browns Kitchen

If you’re like me, then you probably have a love for ceramic dishes and kitchen utensils you never thought you’d need. Browns Kitchen is, without a doubt, an all-time favorite and sells the best gifts. Though if you’re new to cooking, they offer classes in their own kitchen and always feed you the spoils.

Midtown Reader

Midtown Reader is one of the greatest bookstores in Tallahassee! Their monthly picks are perfectly curated, and I’ve never left this store empty-handed. The store is small, but it has a very impressive selection and mix of genres. If you babysit, as I do, there are also story times they host that are very well attended and engaging.

Haute Headz

Whenever I’m asked to recommend a place to get your haircut, it’s always Haute Headz. I’ve been going there for years, and my mom years before that. They have so many incredible stylists for all types of hair.

They also have a good selection of beauty and hair products in the front of the store. Perfect if you want the nice shampoo they use.

I hope you make your way far from College Town and enjoy a new look at Tallahassee. Getting to brag about my home is a great joy, and I hope it serves you as it has me!

