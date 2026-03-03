Wait, Governor’s Square Mall Might Make a Comeback?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking into Governor’s Square Mall feels a little difficult to describe. It’s not busy in the way you’d expect, but it’s not empty either. It sits somewhere in between like a place that’s still figuring itself out, like it used to be something bigger, and you’re catching it in between what it was and what it might become.

As someone new to Tallahassee, the mall doesn’t come with years of memories attached. There’s no “this used to be my spot” or “I remember when this store was always packed.” Instead, it feels like stepping into a space that already has a story, one you weren’t there for but can still sense in the way people move through it.

Plans That Hint at Something More

Recent plans for the mall show something a little more intentional than just filling empty storefronts. A layout circulating online highlights around a dozen proposed new tenants ranging from clothing and jewelry stores to shoe retailers and even entertainment-style spaces. It’s not finalized, but it’s enough to suggest that change isn’t just possible, but already being mapped out.

Walking through the mall now, the contrast stands out more because of that. Some stores feel current, busy, and alive. Others feel like they’ve been there forever and are unchanged. There are empty storefronts that make you pause a second longer than usual, not just because they’re empty, but because you start wondering what might take their place.

What Malls Have To Be Now To Stay Relevant

That’s what makes the idea of a “comeback” interesting. You’re not comparing it to what it used to be; you’re looking at what it could become.

Malls don’t really function the same way anymore. No one needs to spend hours walking around to find something to buy when everything is a click away. So, if a place like Governor’s Square is going to matter again, it has to offer more than just shopping; it has to give people a reason to stay.

That’s what these proposed changes seem to be aiming for. Not just more stores, but a different kind of mix–spaces that feel more interactive, more current, and more aligned with how people actually spend their time now, and honestly, that kind of space feels like something Tallahassee could use.

As a student, there are only so many places you can rotate between campus, your apartment, a few coffee spots, and maybe a library when you’re feeling ambitious. Most places come with some kind of expectation: study, work, be productive, and stay on schedule.

The mall doesn’t really ask for that. It’s one of the few places where you can walk around without a plan and not feel like you’re doing something wrong. You don’t have to justify being there. You can exist for a while, which is rarer than it sounds.

So… Is It Really a Comeback?

The idea of it becoming more popular again isn’t just about new stores; it’s about bringing energy back into a space that already feels like it’s waiting for it.

Of course, not every plan turns into reality. Proposed stores don’t always open, and not every update guarantees a comeback, but the fact that there are plans at all already changes how the mall feels.

Maybe Governor’s Square won’t become what it once was, at least not in the way longtime locals remember it, but for people experiencing it now, that might not matter, because this version of the mall isn’t about the past; it’s about the present.

