The Show Must Go On: Behind the Scenes of the Flying High Circus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

FSU is unique in many ways, and one of them is that it’s the only university in the United States with its own big top circus! There’s a rich history behind this Seminole tradition, as the Flying High Circus (FHC) dates back to 1947, and it’s definitely one of my favorite things about FSU.

The FHC is an essential FSU experience, and they’re back this year with spooky Halloween themed shows running on Oct. 23, 24, 29, and 30! The FHC is entirely student-run, making the staging, makeup, and athletically challenging acts all that more impressive. To learn more about the behind the scenes preparation it takes to keep the show running, I reached out to some of the performers and coaches behind the FHC.

An Interview with cooper garrard

Cooper Garrard is a graduate student in the sport psychology program who joined the FHC in 2022. He’ll be performing flying trapeze as the catcher in this year’s Halloween Show series. In the spring, he will also be performing on the Rola Bola and on a juggling team.

HC (Her Campus): What made you want to join the FHC?

Cooper Garrard (CG): Since I was a kid, I’ve always had a love for sports, athletics, and movement. For nine years, I competed in artistic gymnastics. I loved the acrobatics, the elegance and strength of each skill, and the discipline and poise needed to train. On top of that, gymnastics gave me some of my best friends, whom I had the honor to compete alongside for so long.

In 2021, at a national competition, I ended up blowing out my knee. I underwent surgery and a year of rehab, having to unwillingly quit gymnastics. As I began my college-application process towards the end of that year, FSU became my No. 1 choice. Part of what drew me in was knowing that they have a circus. I knew about it because my dad was a cast member back when he was a student 30 years ago. Inspired by him and driven by a desire to keep performing, I auditioned for the circus the next year, hoping to find new friends and a place to call home.

Now, years later, I can confidently say it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

HC: What is your favorite circus act and why?

CG: Though it’s a close call for the acts I perform because they’re all amazing in their own right, I would have to say that Rola Bola is my favorite. It’s the act I have been performing the longest, so it has a sentimental value to me. Rola Bola is a balancing act, so it’s definitely a high-risk, high-reward act.

That has made training and performing so valuable, knowing that I’ve come so far and still have so many ways I can grow. Even though I suffered an injury not long ago from this act, being able to recover, come back, and continue training reminded me of how much I enjoy doing this.

An Interview With Sophia Peterson

Sophia Peterson is a senior and a fourth year in the circus. She’s on flying trapeze, swinging trapeze, triple trapeze and lyra and loves the circus!

HC: Tell us a little about the training it takes to perform at the FHC.

Sophia Peterson (SP): Most acts are 3 times per week, 30 minutes each which. Although short, these can be physically strenuous, but, the coaches show you everything from the beginning and make it so fun learning such a new and unique activity!

HC: How physically demanding is performing two weekends of shows?

SP: I think it’s mentally demanding more than anything. It definitely can be physically exhausting, but it’s always so worth it!

An Interview With Alexandria Schrader

Alexandria Schrader is a senior who will be performing triple trap at the upcoming Halloween shows. She has been training in aerial circus acts since 2019.

HC: Is it difficult to balance school, extracurriculars, work, and other commitments during performance weeks?

Alexandria Schrade (AS): During show weeks it can be very hard to balance everything. As much as I love my involvement in the circus, my job, my clubs, my schoolwork, and every other aspect of my life, everything requires a lot of time and usually has a very specific schedule.

I have to prepare in advance for show weeks as I know that there will be significant amounts of time that I won’t be able to work on anything. Planning ahead and using my calendar are what keeps me sane along with all of my friends and castmates. I wouldn’t ever trade it, though, because there’s so much satisfaction that comes from putting on a show.

HC: What excites you the most about being a FHC performer?

AS: The thing that excites me the most about being a FHC performer is the audience and community. The energy the audience gives off during a show is really what makes it fun to perform, and the entire year of practice and circus work with the cast builds a lovely community. It’s exciting to be surrounded by strong, beautiful people that have so many different stories. All of the energy that the cast and our community and audience give to the circus pays off in really amazing ways, and it is so satisfying to see everyone’s work.

An Interview With Chad Mathews

Chad Mathews is the Director of the FSU Circus. He was a performer in the circus at FSU, and has been working with the program since 1998.

HC: What is it like being a coach for the FHC?

Chad Mathews (CM): I’ve found the job of coaching here to be incredibly rewarding. You really get to see the progress and development of our students over the course of years. The growth we see over that time is always impressive, not only from the perspective of circus skills, but also from the perspective of the personal growth of our students.

HC: What are some of the most challenging acts to perform?

CM: This is a tough question. All acts have their own specific challenges. Each performer has to meet those challenges, so sometimes it really depends on the individual. With that being said, two acts come to mind that can be challenging to train.

Flying trapeze is an act that is reliant on timing between three people on a given trick. If any of those three are off time, then the trick won’t be successful. Similarly, teeterboard is an act that requires multiple performers to be working in unison. Some tricks on teeterboard require seven or eight performers, and the only way the trick can be accomplished is if all of them are performing their role correctly and at the correct time.

Make sure to come and see the dazzling and spooky FHC performance this weekend! FSU students can get free student tickets with their FSU ID at the circus ticket booth before shows, but show up early, so you don’t miss a second!

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