3 Reasons I Love FSU as a Student Far From Home

The first thing people ask me when I tell them I’m from Massachusetts is, “Why’d you come to Florida State?”

That’s a great question that I’ve given a lot of thought to since I got here. Why did I leave home for a place where I have no family, no car, and no direct flight back? Truthfully, Florida State was one of maybe a few schools not in the Northeast of the U.S. that I applied to. I didn’t necessarily think I’d get in, I applied on a whim just to see; nothing that serious.

FSU was one of the last schools I heard back from, and it seemed like everyone was committed but me. My mom and I flew to Tallahassee to tour, and I wish I could say I knew right then it was the perfect school for me, but it still seemed like it was worth a try.

After being here for almost a year, below are the reasons why I love FSU, even if I’m 1,085 miles from my mom, my bed, and my dog.

The Weather View this post on Instagram From what I’ve noticed, the weather here plays such a big part in why the campus is so vibrant. I can’t imagine going to a college where people aren’t outside because it’s too cold. Being somewhere where people want to be outside makes the campus feel so alive. I love walking to class and passing people tanning, playing spike ball, and reading on Landis Green. I’m certainly not used to seeing this in the middle of February, and I’m loving it. I also think that everyone I’ve met from Florida handles the cold abnormally well. I committed right after the snow from 2025, and I remember seeing a picture of it. To me, it kind of looked like sleet. What I didn’t realize is that if you’re from Florida, any form of icy precipitation is thrilling. For me, though, I forgot what it was like to be excited about flurries and 20-degree weather. The first night I was here, it was below 32 degrees, and my friend wanted to put water outside to see if it would freeze. I never thought of doing that before, but her enthusiasm was adorable. The Culture View this post on Instagram On the whole, people here at FSU seem to be very happy. Maybe it’s the weather or something else, but people here are in a good mood. I love walking to class and noticing people are smiling; the whole vibe is very happy. The downsides of FSU don’t seem to dampen the mood on campus. I mean, our football team lost against University of Miami, and the following Monday on campus after the game, everyone was back at it. To not have a heartbreaking season ruin the campus vibe is truly a testament to FSU culture. The Balance View this post on Instagram Last but certainly not least, my favorite part about Florida State is the balance. Yes, FSU can be a lot, and can even be polarizing. There are weeks with too much work and weeks with too much life, but when I think about my life here overall, it’s balanced. I put effort into school, and I put effort into having fun. I go to the library on Thursday so I can have fun on Friday. Florida State has taught me how to balance fun and work. Every single day and night, something’s going on, and it’s up to you to learn how to be a part of the fun when your work is done. Everyone figures this out eventually, but FSU lets you do that early. I know when I leave here, I won’t struggle with that balance because I already know how to do it.

Now, I’m not saying Florida State is without flaws, but I can’t imagine being anywhere else. Every school has its flaws, but Florida State has its flaws in UV 7 and 85-degree weather, and I would pick that any day.

