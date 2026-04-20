‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ Went Amazingly Right

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**This article contains spoilers for The Play That Goes Wrong**

Most people may assume that a play “going wrong” is a terrible concept for an on-stage play; allow me to assure you that the FSU School of Theatre’s production of The Play That Goes Wrong is anything but. Engaging, entertaining, and riotously funny from start to finish, this new production makes for an incredible night out for even your most critical friend group.

Before we dive in, here’s a bit of context: The Play That Goes Wrong follows the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, making this production a fairly unique example of a play within a play. We then follow the Drama Society through the opening night of their play.

Before the show even begins, the experience starts with cast members running through the audience, searching for items ranging from a French Bulldog to a Beyoncé CD, immediately immersing the audience into the opening night chaos of a high school show.

For more immersion, the audience is treated to a detailed backstage set at the front of the theatre. Former theatre people will appreciate a realistic stage manager’s table fully decorated with set props galore.

The Cast

With one of the most naturally hilarious casts I’ve seen, each and every scene delivers genius situational comedy and incredible one-liners, leaving the audience in stitches each time. The banter between cast members, particularly Amanda Holton and Mckenna Brooke Noel, was brilliant, hilarious, and portrayed nearly impossibly well.

While I’m praising the cast, I’d be lying if I said that Steffen Lawrence Robinson’s portrayal of Trevor wasn’t easily one of the best performances I’ve ever seen. With impeccable comedic timing, a wonderful rapport with the audience, and incredible facial expressions throughout the show, this performance was truly one of a kind.

I wish I knew where this cast came from, because every single one of them was incredible in their roles. From fourth-wall breaks and on-stage injuries, to borderline brawling and (scripted!) stage malfunctions galore, this cast remained unbreakable.

I’m still shocked by the way they managed to become a high school theatre troupe. Everything from the arguing to the awkward scene partners to the panic of forgetting a line, this cast did it all with masterful ease.

The Setting

While a cast’s acting chops are a huge part of any production, the technical skill of this show is the real crown jewel. Starting with a truly massive backing set, covered in lush green wallpaper, and intricate set decor including paintings, bookcases, wall sconces, and a fireplace. With an upstairs study and a downstairs library, this set is wonderfully detailed and clearly well-made.

With incredibly detailed costuming and impeccable sound design, this show is a treat on all fronts. At several points in the show, the spotlight quite literally beckons actors to the front of the stage.

As the climax of the show approaches, the audience is treated to an array of, fully scripted, theatrical mishaps, including but not limited to, cast members fainting, crew getting injured, paintings falling from the walls, missing costumes, missing dogs, audio mishaps, a falling stage light, and collapsing floor, until finally, the walls themselves fall around the cast onstage.

When looking for a way to relax and unwind ahead of finals, the School of Theatre’s production of The Play That Goes Wrong was an incredible way to do it. From the cast, crew, and incredible talent of everyone involved, this show was a riotously funny experience.

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