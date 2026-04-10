A Beginner’s Guide to Getting Involved in Theatre at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite parts about going to FSU is the variety of events and opportunities available in our community, especially when it comes to getting involved in the arts. This is something that I think makes our school so unique; there are ways to get involved in almost anything you could imagine!

I always want to keep up with the amazing performances that are happening, whether that be participating as an audience member or behind-the-scenes. If you’re interested in performing, working backstage, creating original art, or seeing something powerful and exciting, this is your guide for many of the ways to immerse yourself in theatre here at FSU.

FSU School of Theatre



The FSU School of Theatre (SOT) produces a variety of plays and musicals each semester, with plenty of opportunities for students of all majors to get involved!

I’ve had the chance to work on FSU productions as an usher, wardrobe crew, and in stage management, and I can’t recommend getting involved enough. All FSU students can volunteer to work on SOT productions in crew roles!

There are still opportunities to catch amazing performances at the SOT as the semester wraps up. The Play That Goes Wrong performs in the Fallon Theatre from April 10-19, and the annual Spring Fringe festival will also take place on campus towards the end of April.

Before every semester, audition dates are announced for that semester’s shows. To stay up to date, I recommend following SOT on Instagram for information about auditions and the upcoming 2026-2027 SOT season.

Student Theatre Organizations

Amazing student theatre is absolutely everywhere here at FSU! Here are two of my favorite student theatre organizations:

White Mouse Productions

White Mouse Productions produces a variety of shows that include new plays and musicals, and staged readings for social change. Some ways to get involved with this organization are their workshops and semesterly 24-hour musicals!

A 24-hour musical is a show that holds its auditions, rehearsals, and performances all within the span of a single weekend, which makes it perfect to get a taste of involvement with a short-term commitment, and it’s so much fun to watch! This past school year, their 24-hour performances were SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical in the Fall and Mean Girls: the Musical in the Spring. Stay tuned to see what the upcoming Fall show will be!

Every show I’ve gotten to see of theirs has been incredible, and they still have performances coming up! Where the Snow Falls Red will perform on April 11, and DEA will perform in the Conradi Theatre from April 17-19.

Side B Society

Another student theatre organization to keep up with is Side B Society! Some of their past productions include dance performances, poetry, and play festivals.

I had the opportunity to see one of their recent performances, Pantheon, a dance piece to Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. I was absolutely blown away by the talent, creativity, and thought that went into every aspect of it! They also have another performance happening this month, The Importance of Being Earnest, which will take place at The Req Room.

In my experience, the best way to keep up with student theatre organizations is by following them on social media. This is where they often announce their performance and audition information, production roles, and leadership opportunities. There are so many amazing people, incredible opportunities, and fantastic creative works in student theatre at FSU, and I can’t encourage getting involved enough.

Tallahassee Community Theatre



FSU students are involved in so many performances and theatre works all over Tallahassee! There are so many different ways to experience and get involved in the arts with fellow students in the community.

Coming up on April 24-26, Tallahassee playwriting group, Friends with the Write Stuff, is hosting a playwriting festival where you can experience new plays being read for the first time! This is such a great way to engage with new works while connecting with theatre-makers involved in both our school and the greater Tallahassee area.

FSU is so unique in how accessible and welcoming its arts community is. There is truly a place here for everyone to get involved in theatre.

Whether you’re interested in performing, creating, supporting, or a little bit of everything, getting involved is a perfect way to connect with others and be part of something meaningful on campus!

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