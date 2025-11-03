Top 5 Most Unhinged Posts I’ve Seen on fsuchicks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a student at FSU with Instagram — and let’s be honest, who isn’t — chances are you’ve stumbled across the FSU Instagram account fsuchicks, AKA Florida State Chicks. Directly affiliated with Barstool Sports and It Girl, this account is made for and by the women on FSU’s campus.

fsuchicks has engaging, hilarious content with recurring segments like “Tinder Tuesday”, “UnHinged Thursday,” and most recently (and controversially), “Are We Sleeping with the Same Guy?” Here are the top five most unhinged things I’ve seen on the account:

fountain throws gone wrong On both fsuchicks and Barstool FSU accounts, some of my favorite videos are the fountain throws of doom. There are endless videos of people climbing to the top of the Westcott Fountain to celebrate, only to slip and take everyone with them. Thankfully, everyone is typically physically okay at the end of these clips. After hundreds of videos of the exact thing happening, I still don’t understand how people haven’t learned from these 21-year-olds’ past mistakes. Regardless, the posts are still extremely entertaining to me, and are one of the staples of both accounts. “tinder tuesdays” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬 (@fsuchicks) This is, by far, some of the most interesting content posted on the account. It reveals the true insanity of college men (mostly) on dating apps at FSU. Aside from a few clever ones, pickup lines posted on this account can be truly disheartening and hilarious. noles around the world View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬 (@fsuchicks) This recurring series appears on both fsuchicks and Barstool FSU. There are countless videos of Noles in various locations around the world, including countries like Ireland, England, France, and more, representing FSU and doing the war chant. I’ve even seen people wearing FSU merch in Iceland. Campus Characters On the FSU campus, it’s normal to see 18 to 24-year-olds walking around, but fsuchicks does an amazing job of representing the age groups not typically spotted. Somehow, every few days, the page posts a sighting of an elderly woman tailgating with students or an eight-year-old walking around outside the Student Union with a backpack. It’s endearing, confusing, and perfectly FSU-coded. “are we sleeping with the same guy?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬 (@fsuchicks) Last, but certainly not least, this segment is one of their newest ideas. By far, it wins the spot for the most unhinged. The premise is simple, yet revolutionary for women trying to save their sanity around campus. Girls anonymously send in photos of the bedrooms of the guys they’re currently seeing to check if another girl recognizes the room and realizes that they’re both going out with the same guy. For many, this segment has become a cautionary tale for people and a public service announcement for the FSU dating pool. In a way, the “Are We Sleeping with the Same Guy?” series is the perfect reflection of what makes the fsuchicks page so addictive. It’s raunchy, hilarious, and extremely entertaining.

Whether you’re a current FSU student, an alumnus, or a prospective student, fsuchicks has all the information you need to get a genuine feel of being on campus in all its insane glory. This account is, rightfully so, one of the most popular Instagram accounts that entertains FSU students. At its core, fsuchicks is an unfiltered reflection of the most authentic parts of student life.

