Behind the Account: fsugoddess

This column takes a deeper dive into the gimmick accounts at FSU. Each of these Instagram accounts has created its own voice in the online space, all while maintaining a level of anonymity. Here, I’m exploring the inspirations behind these accounts and talking to the admins about their journey in creating their online communities.

Dubbed as FSU’s own gossip girl, fsugoddess has certainly cemented herself as an influential gimmick account. Like many other Instagram accounts that have popped up in the FSU community, fsugoddess gives her take on the campus happenings, but with her own brand of humor. Her Campus at FSU reached out to the admins behind the account and got a peek behind the curtain!

Her Campus (HC): How long have you been running the fsugoddess account?

fsugoddess (FG): I’ve been running the account since my freshman year!

HC: What inspired you to create the account initially? How have you been inspired to continue the account?

FG: I was inspired to make the account because of the other gimmick accounts that existed. I didn’t reinvent the wheel; I’m just one of the only accounts from that era that’s still around. I get inspiration every time I see crazy stuff happen on campus. It’s like the girly “I need to tell my best friend” feeling, but instead, I need to tell everyone. Like, screaming my thoughts into the void, and somehow, along the way, people are interested in my void sessions. I’ve always loved making people laugh, and knowing that people enjoy my content is a huge drive to keep going.

HC: How would you say your content has evolved over the years?

FG: My content has evolved as I’ve grown into myself. It’s also changed as I noticed what my audience tends to like and appreciate. Over the years, I’ve gotten to do some super cool bits, which has been awesome.

HC: Can you describe what it was like when your posts started to gain traction?

FG: It was definitely kind of weird at first, but not bad! Once I started seeing my posts take off, I started gearing my content toward my audience. It’s still the kind of stuff that I enjoy making, but I really analyzed what people wanted to see. That’s when I started to make a lot of posts about game days, sorority life, and other related topics, keeping an eye on what kinds of posts tend to get reshared. Not gonna lie, it’s kind of weird that so many people know about this account. It’s probably my worst-kept secret. Basically, everyone I know in real life knows I run this account. Sometimes I forget it’s not just my little side gig, and a lot of people follow this account. I try not to let it go to my head.

HC: Have you ever received any backlash from your posts? If so, how did you react?

FG: Oh yeah. I’ve gotten my fair share of hate comments, threats, and people attempting to dox me. It comes with the territory. This happens especially when we get political, which is something that’s always been important to [the admins] on this account. When you have this sort of platform and don’t attempt to use it for good, what’s the point of even having it? I’d take hate comments any day over being silent about the issues that are important to us.

HC: How would you describe your interactions with your audience?

FG: I feel like there’s always been the goal that this account was about connection as much as it was about being funny. I love chatting with people in DMs and making friends with people through this account.

HC: What sort of space do you think your account has formed for FSU students? Why do you think this is?

FG: Is it too full of myself to say that I think this account provides a bit of a safe space for FSU students? My target audience has always been the girls and the gays, and I’d like to think they find this account to be a welcoming space! I think that people can see this account and take comfort in the idea that there are other people on this campus who are entirely unafraid to be themselves. I hope it reminds them that they can be themselves as well!

fsugoddess has, without a doubt, stayed true to this sentiment. She’s encouraged her online community to stay true to themselves, all by using her online voice to speak her own mind.

