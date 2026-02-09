The Loveliest Local Events to Attend This Valentine’s Weekend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday this year, it’s no surprise that campus clubs and local hangout spots are flooding everyone’s feeds with themed events. From concerts to craft nights, Tallahassee and the FSU campus are sure to be lively this weekend.

With so much going on, whether you’re looking for romantic date ideas, an exciting weekend with the gals, or both, there’s something for everyone!

Local Concerts

Tallahassee has a rich music scene, so Valentine’s weekend is packed with opportunities to listen to your heart at local concerts and shows. Before the weekend hits, FSU’s very own Club Downunder (CDU) is co-hosting its My Broken Valentine event with The Music Industry Connection (TMIC) on Thursday, Feb. 12. This event will feature local bands TA!NT, Mutual Friends, Sleep John B, Not Really, and stoneheads, all of whom will be covering iconic bands ranging from My Chemical Romance to Limp Bizkit.

TMIC will also be collaborating with Diverse World Fashion (DWF) Magazine to hold their Lovesick event on Friday, Feb. 13. In addition to a local line-up featuring OH!FAUNA, juicebox, Palace Rats, culdesacboyz, and Buboy, this event will also have face painting, tarot card readings, and a kissing booth.

Looking for love or just a connection? TMIC and DWF Magazine offer in their event description to do the work for you! In TMIC’s Instagram bio is a matchmaking form for attendees to fill out if they so desire. Upon arriving at the event, your match will be revealed. Tickets for this event are $10 in advance and $12 day of.

Other local shows are also taking place, with Around The Corner partnering with The Yard to host their Singles and Sweethearts event on Feb. 13, featuring local bands Not Milk, Scrapbook, Where Is Liam?, and Backwards Driving. Music begins at 8 p.m. with entry tickets being $10.

Movie Screenings

The Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) has the movie lovers covered, too. In collaboration with FSU’s Women Student Union and Her Campus at FSU, the cinema will be showing How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days on Friday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 14. With its hilarious and heartwarming script, this movie is a must-see romcom for anyone looking for a cute movie date with partners or friends.

If you’re looking for something a bit more salacious, though, the cinema will also be holding a midnight showing of Secretary on Feb. 13, the same night as the first showing of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Like any ASLC midnight showing, this is sure to be an insanely fun night for attendees.

Other cinemas in town, however, will be showing several new releases, including Emerald Fennell’s intensely debated Wuthering Heights. For those not looking to see the film, additional releases are scheduled for Valentine’s weekend that are sure to make you fall in love at first sight, including Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, Cold Storage, and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

Campus Events

If you’d rather have a relaxing night of crafts, both CDU and ASLC have your back. On Feb. 13, CDU is hosting its Palentine’s event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event, free and open to all, will have painting swaps, bracelet making, and Valentine’s Day card making. This is perfect for any friend groups that want to have a fun evening at the Student Union.

The ASLC will also be hosting a Palentine’s event on Feb. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Students are welcome to come and make friendship bracelets, DIY flowers, paper hearts, and more! These crafty events go to show that all you need is love (and your pal-entines).

With such a vast array of events to go to, the biggest question for couples and friends isn’t if any exciting things are happening this weekend, but rather, which of these amazing events is first on your list to attend?

