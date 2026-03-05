The Intern’s Guide: Five Spots to Spend Your Lunch Break in Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding the perfect place to spend your much-needed lunch break is often the go-to question for interns on campus. Between class schedules, important meetings, and tight deadlines, what you eat for lunch can easily slip your mind.

Luckily, Tallahassee has a variety of options that make it easy to step away, refuel, and actually enjoy your break. Whether you’re craving a quick coffee, a healthy bowl, or a filling meal that keeps you going until dinner, these five local lunch spots are well worth checking out.

Lucky Goat Coffee

View this post on Instagram Kicking off the list is Lucky Goat Coffee, a Tallahassee staple for anyone in need of a caffeine boost. Lucky Goat is one of the most well-known cafes in the city, with six different locations that all live up to the hype. For interns and students spending their days near FSU’s campus, the 1210 South Adams Street location is closest, making it an easy and accessible place to spend your busy lunch break. They serve both hot and iced drinks, each with a variety of flavors to suit every type of coffee lover. Fan favorites include their brown sugar caramel latte, strawberry shortcake latte, iced matcha latte, honey lavender latte, and their crème brûlée cold brew. Regardless of what you order, I highly recommend pairing your drink with their made-in-house brown sugar cold foam. It’s rich, delicious, and pairs well with the majority of their menu. Beyond beverages, Lucky Goat offers a selection of pastries and light sandwiches, the perfect quick bite to go with your coffee. Their cozy and welcoming atmosphere, with free Wi-Fi, makes Lucky Goat the ideal spot to catch up on work or simply recharge before heading back to the office.

Vale Food Co.

View this post on Instagram If you’re searching for a trendy yet health-focused meal option, Vale Food Co. is the perfect fit. With a location right in College Town, they make nutritious eating both convenient and cheap. Vale offers a 25% off FSU student discount on all of their dining options, making it one of the most affordable healthy meal options near campus. They also frequently run promotions on select menu items like their smoothies or chicken Caesar wraps, giving students even more value for their money. Their menu is known for being diverse and highly flexible, with plenty of options for vegetarian, pescatarian, and vegan diets. Customers have the option to build their own grain bowls, salads, wraps, açai bowls, smoothies, and iced beverages. Every item is made with both high-quality and natural ingredients, allowing you to tailor your meal to your specific taste preferences and nutritional goals. Vale is the perfect spot to visit if you’re looking to eat something balanced without overspending! This lunch spot is guaranteed to leave you feeling refreshed and nourished rather than unmotivated to finish the rest of your workday.

Chile & Chili’s

@kubabaliszzzz Trying the BEST Mexican food in Tallahassee! @Chile & Chili’s Taqueria Tally #tally #tallahassee #fsu #foodie #eats #food #tacos #mexican #birria #birriapizza #florida #floridafoodie #pizzabirria ♬ Happy, summer, ukulele(852618) – Eternal Waves If you’re in the mood for something filling and unique, Chile & Chili’s is a standout choice. This popular food truck specializes in shareable Mexican cuisine and big, bold flavors. Located on West Tennessee Street, Chile & Chili’s is the perfect spot to carpool with your friends when you’re looking to turn your lunch break into a quick outing. While it’s a short drive, their food is made-to-order and comes out in record time, ensuring that you’ll be back before your break is over. On their menu, you’ll find familiar classics like chicken quesadillas, al pastor, and steak street tacos. However, the real showstoppers are their one-of-a-kind items, like their pizza birria. Served in a pizza box with fresh lime slices and chopped cilantro, this dish comes with a side of consommé for dipping, creating a fun and interactive meal perfect for sharing. This lunch option delivers on flavor and will definitely leave you satisfied for the next few hours. A bonus to Chile & Chili’s is their inviting outdoor dining area. With tented picnic tables and open-air seating, this space offers the perfect atmosphere to relax, recharge your social battery, and enjoy a beautiful day.

Little Masa

View this post on Instagram For interns searching for a sit-down meal without leaving College Town, Little Masa is the obvious choice. Its central location makes it perfect for interns who are leaving home, commuting from school, or are on their way to work. Known across the city for its top-tier Asian fusion cuisine, Little Masa has something for just about everyone. Their menu offers a wide range of options, from sushi rolls and sashimi to fried rice, to wok dishes and gyozas, making it easy to find something that fits your appetite. Whether you’re in the mood for a lighter meal or something more filling, Little Masa has choices to match every preference. One of Little Masa’s standout features is its well-loved sauce station. Praised by many FSU students, customers can select and serve their own sauces to accompany their meal, and it even includes kimchi, which can be surprisingly rare. Being the perfect balance of convenience, variety, and comfort, Little Masa is a student favorite for a reason. This is a great option for interns who want to enjoy a tasty meal and be surrounded by friends and peers alike.

Metro Deli