What Local Tallahassee Coffee Shop You Are Based on Your Major

With all the countless hours you spend in the library doing homework and the endless all-nighters studying for exams, caffeine is a must-have. Luckily, Tallahassee has dozens of local coffee shops for caffeine lovers to enjoy.

Many are just a few steps from campus or a short drive away. With so many choices, it can be hard to decide which one to visit between classes or where to go when craving freshly brewed coffee.

To help you get a taste of the coffee scene here in Tallahassee, I compiled a list of popular coffee shops around the area that are must-tries based on your major. Whether you want to try a new coffee shop to get to know the Tallahassee area or need a pick-me-up before class, all these places offer delicious coffee and sweet treats. Who knows, maybe you just found your new favorite study spot!

Biology and Chemistry

With all the hours biology and chemistry students often spend studying in the library, caffeine is a much-needed energy booster. Luckily, several Starbucks locations are conveniently located around campus, including Dirac and Strozier Libraries. This makes it easy to pick up your beverages during your late-night studying.

There are also locations in the Student Union and 1851, where they specialize in mobile ordering. Chances are, you’ll be passing one on the way to class, making it an easy pick-up.

Business

The Sweet Shop is probably one of the most iconic coffee shops around the FSU campus, as it has been operating since 1921. Not only does Sweet Shop serve some of the best coffee in town, but it’s also well known for its great food, making it a convenient place to grab lunch between classes. It’s located just on the edge of campus on West Jefferson Street, within walking distance from the College of Business!

Music

Calvin’s is super convenient for those in the College of Music to get a quick pick-me-up between classes. This cozy shop is located in UKirk Tallahassee and is less than a two-minute walk from the College of Music. There are tons of tables and seats to get some work done before or after class.

Not only does Calvin serve fantastic coffee and treats during the day, but they also offer Open Mic Nights. You can sign up to sing, play an instrument, read poetry, or do stand-up comedy by filling out the form on their social media.

Communications and Marketing

Want to get the picture-perfect coffee for your Instagram story? The Frother’s Daughter is the perfect place for Communications and Marketing majors to practice their social media skills. The Frother’s Daughter is a mobile coffee shop trailer featuring all your classic favorites and specialty drinks that change monthly.

The trailer is typically parked along Park Avenue during the week, but they often cater special events. They also recently opened a brick-and-mortar location along Thomasville Road. You can check their Instagram page, where they post where their trailer will be each day of that week and that month’s featured drinks.

ENGLISH

Got an essay to write? The Black Dog Cafe is a hidden Tallahassee gem located on Lake Ella. Black Dog Cafe features a selection of coffees, tea, and delicious baked goods. Its back deck overlooking Lake Ella provides scenic views of nature and a calming atmosphere. Maybe you’ll feel inspired to write the next bestselling novel!

POLITICAL SCIENCE

Located just a few blocks from Capitol Hill is Catalina Cafe in College Town on West Gaines. Catalina is only a seven-minute drive from the Florida State Capitol Building and a 15-minute walk, making it easy and accessible for students pursuing internships at the Capitol.

Not to mention that they offer a variety of breakfast sandwiches, making it the perfect place to stop by on your way in and fuel up for your busy day ahead!

Hopefully, the next time you crave freshly brewed coffee and a sweet treat, you’ll know where you want to try next!

