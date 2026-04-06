15 FSU Dorm Essentials: What You Actually Need

If you’re an incoming freshman, it’s almost time for you to move into your dorm here at FSU. You may have seen every TikTok about what you absolutely need to bring, and your mom has probably sent you a thousand Facebook posts about what to buy for college dorm life. Honestly, you might feel overwhelmed.
After a few of my own trials and errors, last-minute Target runs, and returns, I’ve compiled a list of a few things that I think you need (and maybe don’t need) while living in a dorm at FSU!
- Liquid Detergent
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Do not get the detergent pods. They don’t dissolve all the way in the dorm washing machines, and you’ll end up with dried-up Tide Pod residue on your clothes. Get the huge value-size detergent instead!
- Pots and Pans
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Only bring one small pot and one small pan, especially if your dorm doesn’t have a kitchen. And even if your dorm does have a kitchen, still don’t bring more than one pot and pan. Trust me, that’s all you need. Make sure to get a nonstick pan or cooking spray, or else food will burn onto your pan!
- A Mattress Topper
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If you want decent sleep, then you absolutely need a mattress topper to survive those twin-sized beds. I recommend a memory foam mattress topper!
- Extension Cords
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I honestly don’t think that it’s possible to live in a dorm without an extension cord. I recommend buying more than one because you’ll only have a few outlets, and it probably won’t be enough for all of your stuff!
- A Fan
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It’s Florida… enough said. Seriously, though, you’ll need a fan to cool down between classes when it’s 90 degrees out, and in the wintertime when the heater in your dorm is cranked all the way up.
- A Space Heater
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On the flip side, you’ll also want a space heater in the dorms during the winter, because in my experience, the dorms stay at around 60 degrees. All. Year. Round. So even during the hotter months, you’ll probably get a little cold.
- A Mirror
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The mirrors in the dorms are usually small and not very conveniently placed, so I liked having a mirror hanging from my door. A vanity mirror for your desk with good lighting is also crucial to have at your desk when you’re doing your makeup!
- A Trash Can (or two)
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If you think you can get by with just that little trash can you bought from Dollar Tree, you’re sorely mistaken. You will absolutely need a decent-sized trash can, a small wastebasket for your bathroom, and, for good measure, a second small trash can near your desk.
- A Candle Warmer
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While you can’t have candles lit in the dorms, no one has ever stopped me from using a candle warmer. I like my room to smell as fresh and clean as possible, so this is a must-have for me, and I can still enjoy my favorite candles.
- A Rolling Tote Bag
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I like to have two hampers for my laundry. One hamper for dirty laundry, and a rolling tote bag for my clean clothes after I take them out of the dryer. I always get so many compliments on my tote bag when it’s laundry day, plus, it doubles as extra storage when I’m packing for a trip or when it’s time to move out. It’s the best thing ever, and I don’t think I could survive without it.
- A Desk Hutch
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Having a desk hutch is another must-have. It gives me so much more storage and space in my desk area, and it’s the perfect place to display things as well.
- A Lamp
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Unless you plan on utilizing whatever natural lighting you might have from your windows, a lamp is something you’ll need. Let’s face it, nobody likes the drab overhead lighting, and using a lamp just makes things feel a bit cozier and inviting.
- A Rolling Storage Cart
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These are amazing to store things in, from snacks to beauty products to books, and they fit perfectly under your bed, so they won’t be in your way!
- An Ottoman
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An ottoman is something that I don’t think I could’ve survived without. It’s so multifunctional: it’s decorative, it adds storage, and it makes the perfect stepstool to easily climb into your bed. Plus, it makes a good extra seat.
- A Brita or Water Filter
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You’ve probably already heard all about how you’ll need a Brita, but I couldn’t leave it out. You absolutely will need this, so you’ll always have clean, drinkable water on hand!
At the end of the day, your dorm is what you make it. You don’t need to bring your entire life with you; you just need the essentials that help you settle in, stay organized, and feel good in your space. Once you’re moved in, you’ll figure out what works for you and what doesn’t.
As long as you have the necessities on move-in day, you’ll be totally fine, and you can always get anything extra you might need later!
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