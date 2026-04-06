15 FSU Dorm Essentials: What You Actually Need

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re an incoming freshman, it’s almost time for you to move into your dorm here at FSU. You may have seen every TikTok about what you absolutely need to bring, and your mom has probably sent you a thousand Facebook posts about what to buy for college dorm life. Honestly, you might feel overwhelmed.

After a few of my own trials and errors, last-minute Target runs, and returns, I’ve compiled a list of a few things that I think you need (and maybe don’t need) while living in a dorm at FSU!

At the end of the day, your dorm is what you make it. You don’t need to bring your entire life with you; you just need the essentials that help you settle in, stay organized, and feel good in your space. Once you’re moved in, you’ll figure out what works for you and what doesn’t.

As long as you have the necessities on move-in day, you’ll be totally fine, and you can always get anything extra you might need later!

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