Thank Goodness! The ASLC Shows Advanced Screening of ‘Wicked: For Good’

Good news! The Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) had the privilege of hosting an advanced screening of Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to Wicked (2024). For those who are unaware, these two films are based on Wicked (2008), the Tony Award-winning musical. The story follows two enemies-turned-best-friends, Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland, as they navigate college and enter a world of political injustice at the hands of the Wizard.

The brilliant music and score, paired with the beautiful story of friendship, is what enticed people to Wicked, making it the worldwide sensation it is today. With the release of the movies, its power has only grown.

On Nov. 18, students lined up outside of the ASLC in hopes of snagging a seat to watch this cultural phenomenon early. The excited chatter was infectious, making everyone all the more eager to see Elphaba and Glinda grace our screen.

Even though the movie was set to begin at 7 p.m., with the doors opening at 5 p.m., students were lining up almost two hours prior to admission. The floor and sidewalk outside the ASLC were scored with seated students eating food, chatting it up, and even getting some schoolwork done.

Among the students there, I had the opportunity to speak with Wicked fan Genesis Lopez about how she was feeling going into the screening. “I’ve never really done an advanced screening… this is my first time for any big upcoming movie,” Lopez said. “I feel like I’m at a premiere, but that’s me being delusional.”

Once 5 p.m. approached, students were let into the theater. As you were checked in, you had the opportunity to grab some merchandise for the film, such as a poster, a pin, or some other little goodies. We all love free stuff when we can get it.

Before sitting down, I spoke with Alan Bethancourt, the New Releases Programmer at the ASLC. When asked about how it feels to put on such a massive event, he answered, “It’s very exciting. Anytime an event connects with such a large part of our student body, it’s exciting that we get to spend time with so many people, but it’s also very daunting. Whenever we have events like this, the biggest thing is to make sure that everyone has unforgettable memories.”

When asked about how the ASLC is getting such a high volume of advanced screenings, Bethancourt responded, “It’s really these companies reaching out to us. Through our different events in the past, such as How to Train Your Dragon, we’ve created a precedent where companies know our venue isn’t only popular but is important to the community on campus.”

This couldn’t be truer! These advanced screenings bring such life to the ASLC and are sure to be the talk of the campus. This good reputation not only works well for the theater, getting more opportunities to show new releases, but also brings crowds of students coming back for more.

As I walked into the theater, the energy was through the roof. There were witch hats and glistening crowns poking out in the sea of people. Audience member Veronica Velez told me she was very excited going into the movie. “I actually watched it last night, like, the first one, to prepare myself. I’ve never seen the play or read the book. I just know the original, like Dorothy music.” You could see there were all kinds of fans there, from musical aficionados to the average film enjoyer.

About an hour before the movie began, the ASLC staff held some games for the audience to play while the anticipation was building. This included a Wicked trivia game and a “Defying Gravity” riff-off. The winners of the games were awarded gorgeous posters of the main characters from the film.

However, all the action had to die down so the real magic could begin. The lights went down, and the movie began to play. The crowd quieted as the title appeared; they knew they were about to experience a masterpiece before most of the world had the chance. Throughout the film, you could hear the jeering fits of laughter, the oohs and aahs of surprise, and the sniffles accompanied by tears. There were palpable highs and lows all encapsulated in this enchanting film.

None of this would be possible without the amazing support of the student body for the ASLC. Bethancourt said, in reference to the future of advanced screenings at the ASLC, that, “if [the screenings] keep doing as good as this, I feel like the future for advancement feels very bright.”

If this Wicked: For Good screening was indicative of anything, I think it’s safe to say that we can expect some more advanced screenings in the future. These kinds of events are in high demand by students, especially worldwide phenomena like the Wicked films. All I can say is the ASLC’s events are sure to change everyone for good.

