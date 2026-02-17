The 4 Unwritten Rules of Being an FSU Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No one hands you a manual when you become a student at FSU. While you might get a syllabus for classes, there’s no curriculum for navigating Strozier Library, timing your workouts at the Leach Recreation Center, or figuring out any of the unspoken rules. Yet, by the end of your first semester, you somehow just know.

Being an FSU student comes with its own set of unwritten rules; little habits and shared understandings that make campus life run smoothly. If you’re new to FSU or might be curious as to what you know, consider this your unofficial crash course.

Avoid Strozier at Peak Hours

Let's start with the obvious. Strozier Library is a sacred place where students can come together to freak out over our exams or just hang out and study with friends. Even though Strozier is a sanctuary, it's not always your friend. If it's midterms or finals week and you walk into Strozier between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., prepare for a scavenger hunt. Outlets, booth seating, bookable rooms, and even the desks strewn about will all be claimed; you can trust me on that! There might even be a chance that you go to Strozier and see entire tables occupied by one laptop and an emotional support water bottle. If you want a productive session in Strozier, go early in the morning, around 10 a.m., or even before, or later at night when the chaos dies down. If you're serious about locking in, Strozier has upper floors, too! The higher you go, the quieter you must be, so be warned. Don't forget about Strozier's sister, the Dirac Science Library! Dirac is the other, more commonly forgotten library over by the psychology building. It's elite for STEM majors and anyone who prefers a more formal setting over a social study lounge. It's quieter, and there's a good chance there might be a seat for you if Strozier is full.

Time the Leach Right

If you thought finding the perfect timing in Strozier might be difficult, you haven’t even thought about the Leach. Peak hours for the Leach Recreation Center are real. Unless you plan to work out at 1 a.m., there’s a good chance the Leach will be at least halfway full. Machines are usually taken, benches are scarce, and there’s a good chance you’ll run into someone you know while looking your worst. From morning to evening, everyone seems to be clamoring to get their reps in. If you want peace, you can go in the mornings before class starts between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. There also tends to be less traffic around lunchtime if you’re willing to bring your own lunch. My personal preference, and what you could try, is to go much later in the evening once the after-class rush fades at around 7 p.m. or even 8 p.m. When you learn your rhythm, you’ll never have to fight for a treadmill again.

Landis Green is Seasonal

Now that it’s beginning to warm up a bit, you can start thinking about Landis Green. A beautiful spot and cultural landmark at FSU where you can meet up with friends, play volleyball, or, you guessed it, tan! At FSU, the weather gets a lot less frigid quickly. The best tanning months can start as early as February, if you’re lucky enough. For me, late February through early April makes the best time to tan. The weather is nice enough to lie out, but not humid enough to make you question why you’re sweating so much. Either way, the Spring semester laid out on Landis Green hits different! Make sure to bring a towel, sunglasses, and a friend. Bonus points to you if someone brings a speaker to play music (at a respectful volume), and yes, sunscreen is required!

Game Day is Everything