Teaching English Abroad: A Guide to FSU’s TESOL Program

If you’re interested in traveling the world and teaching English or working with English language learners in the United States, FSU has a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) program that prepares you for that very experience.

As a current TESOL certificate student, I’ve not only gained teaching skills but also a deeper appreciation for language, culture, and inclusiveness. FSU’s TESOL program is designed for students from various academic backgrounds, allowing students to explore teaching English in a creative, interactive, and globally focused way.

What is TESOL?

TESOL is a certification for teaching English to both non-native speakers abroad and in English-speaking countries. TESOL is often confused with Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL), which is teaching English in countries where English isn’t the primary language.

Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) is teaching English in countries where English is the primary language. TESOL encompasses both TEFL and TESL by preparing you to teach in the United States, abroad, and even online.

TESOL at FSU

The TESOL certificate at FSU is offered through the Anne’s College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences, and is a 12-credit-hour program offered to both undergraduate and graduate students. There are different course options depending on whether or not you’re an education major.

TESOL students take three courses covering teaching methodologies, lesson planning, grammar instruction, second-language testing, and classroom management. Then, students complete a required internship that provides them with practical classroom teaching experience under the guidance of a mentor. Each course builds foundational knowledge for real-world teaching environments.

This program has equipped me with valuable skills to become an inclusive and effective ESOL teacher. When I took a teaching methodology class last semester, we were required to sign up to be a conversation partner and tutor an English learner in the community or online.

I was paired online with a woman in South Korea, and I enjoyed preparing tailored presentations for her each week. I learned how to make my lessons learner-centered, comfortable, and, of course, fun! It was also amazing to talk to someone in a completely different time zone and part of the world than me. I’d wish her good night after our meetings, while it was still morning for me!

For the internship requirement, I’m currently teaching online to high school students in Italy. This experience has been especially rewarding because I can see my students’ progress over time. I’ve also learned how to foster a safe space for my students to practice speaking English with their classmates and me. I’m learning so many interesting facts about Italian culture and look forward to growing as an educator as I continue teaching!

How DO I Apply?

To apply to the program, you need to begin by contacting Dr. Mostafa Papi to express your interest. Next, you have to complete the Certificate Admissions Form to be formally admitted to the program. Once you’re accepted into the program, you can begin enrolling in the required coursework.

Career Opportunities

There are so many exciting career options for you to pursue with a TESOL certificate. You’re qualified to work in language schools in English-speaking countries with immigrants or international students. You can also work in public and international settings that need ESOL teachers. Most schools abroad require a bachelor’s degree in any discipline, a TESOL or TELF certificate, and a working visa.

The countries with the highest demand and opportunities for ESOL teachers are China, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Spain, among many others. Each country is unique and offers a diverse city lifestyle, rich cuisine, and beautiful scenery.

You may choose to live in a small town with a slower pace of life and close-knit communities or in a large, bustling city with modern amenities and tourist attractions. The options are endless as you navigate new experiences while teaching English abroad. You’ll also get to form long-lasting connections with fellow teachers, students, and locals.

ESOL teachers are also in demand across the U.S. Private language schools, adult community centers, colleges, and libraries have adult learners seeking to learn English for employment, academics, and personal goals. There are also teaching opportunities with government-funded ESOL programs supporting immigrants and refugees. Teaching ESOL in a traditional K-12 public school typically requires a state teaching license.

The TESOL certificate doesn’t just prepare you for classroom teaching; it paves the way for graduate studies, program coordination, second-language research, curriculum development, and administrative roles in education organizations. You can truly make a difference by applying your expertise in various settings.

You can also teach on online platforms or at schools, which can be flexible, as long as you have a computer or laptop with a stable internet connection. If you’re looking to set your own pay rates and schedule, platforms like Preply and AmazingTalker allow you to do just that.

Platforms such as PollyEnglish and Lingoda offer a more structured schedule and pay rate similar to a traditional school. There are also platforms such as Fluentbe where you can teach specialized English classes like business English, communication, or medical English.

Whether you hope to teach abroad, work with English learners in the U.S., or explore online instruction, the TESOL certificate at FSU offers the training, support, and experience needed to kickstart your dreams. Through meaningful internship opportunities, relevant coursework, and supportive instructors and classmates, TESOL opens the doors for new and thrilling cultural experiences!

