Table for One: My Trip to Patchwork Coffee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Table for One is my attempt to enjoy my own company. Transitioning from high school to college pushed me out of my comfort zone, and I got used to doing things alone. Since meeting my friends, I’ve become reliant on the company, missing out on opportunities just because I’ll be alone. Through this column, I’ll be branching out, taking myself on solo dates around Tallahassee to enjoy this beautiful city, giving recommendations and tips along the way.

Late January and early February are the hardest times of year for me. My productivity is at its lowest thanks to the weather; my professors didn’t get this memo. Four exams in two weeks should be illegal any time of year, especially when Tallahassee is getting cold front after cold front. This week, to force myself to be productive, I took myself on a study date to my favorite cozy cafe: Patchwork Coffee.

This is how I spent a few semi-productive hours:

what i ate

Patchwork Coffee always has a delightful selection of drinks and food. I’ve been on a personal journey to convince myself I like matcha, so on this date, I got a cranberry-flavored iced matcha latte. I still can’t form a solid opinion on matcha, but I can say this one was very yummy.

I also have a sweet tooth, so when I saw someone walking past with the largest cinnamon roll I’ve ever seen, I knew I had to get it. I truly believe this delicious cinnamon roll motivated me to stay and study, so it was a win in my book.

what i listened to

The vibes at Patchwork Coffee are cozy and calm, calling for something relaxing. In honor of the GRAMMY Awards, I had to listen to some Laufey and Olivia Dean. As a longtime Laufey listener, I never tire of her songs. I’ve been listening to Olivia Dean more as well. Coupled with Patchwork Coffee’s comforting vibes, these two artists create the best environment for studying.

what i did

Study, study, and study (with a side of doomscrolling). I truly was productive during this study date, preparing for my impending Organic Chemistry exam and writing this article. I simply like to treat myself to some Instagram Reels in between topics. After a while of studying, I tend to feel bogged down, so a quick break always helps me stay focused.

summary

I’d highly recommend a solo study date at Patchwork Coffee. The amazing drinks and food are reason enough, but the atmosphere really adds to the experience. If you’re anything like me and are more focused when you romanticize your life, this is the perfect place to study!

tips for this solo date

I’d recommend getting to Patchwork Coffee as early as possible! Since this is such a great spot, seats inside fill up quickly. If you’re willing to brave the cold, there are usually spots open outside. I also recommend getting their food. The drinks are scrumptious, of course, but the food is better than any other coffee shop in the area, so take advantage.

I had a really great time on this solo date, and I hope you’ll join me for more!

