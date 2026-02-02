Monthly Muse: Olivia Dean Hits the Scene

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To me, there’s so much magic in music. I love exploring the world of a new music artist, or even just re-listening to some of my staple favorites. Monthly Muse highlights my top artist of the month, taking a deep dive into their musical journey while also sharing some of my favorite tracks from their discography.

It was only a matter of time before I’d discover my love for this soulful pop icon.

Olivia Dean first caught my attention with her hit song, “Man I Need,” which flooded my TikTok For You Page in October and November 2025. I adored the light, happy sound of this track, and I wanted to dig a little deeper. After taking a journey through Dean’s discography, I discovered one of my new favorite albums — The Art of Loving.

This past month, Dean has constantly been on repeat, solidifying her spot as my Monthly Muse. While her music is truly top-tier in my eyes, I want to explore more about what makes her such a stand-out artist.

Who is Olivia Dean?

This British singer-songwriter, hailing from London, England, has reportedly always been surrounded by music. After all, Dean’s middle name, Lauryn, was inspired by American hip-hop singer Lauryn Hill, so it seems like a clear destiny to me.

Dean got her start writing music at the young age of 16 while at the BRIT School, a British performing and creative arts school. Her debut EP, Ok Love You Bye, was released in 2019, followed by her debut album, Messy, in 2023. Messy earned her much critical acclaim, even peaking at No. 4 on the U.K. music charts. However, the album failed to chart in the U.S.

Much changed with the release of her sophomore album, The Art of Loving, in 2025. The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, and its lead single, “Man I Need,” peaked at No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart. Dean was now on people’s radios, on their minds, and, eventually, on my For You Page.

My Favorites

The Art of Loving

I started my listening journey with The Art of Loving, which I found to be such a classy, soulful switch-up to modern pop music. Besides the happy-go-lucky “Man I Need,” the first track that stood out to me was “Let Alone The One You Love,” an emotional ballad that truly showcases Dean’s powerhouse of a voice.

The chorus of this song is an absolute standout, with the lyrics, “If you knew me at all, you wouldn’t try to keep me small,” echoing a strong instrumental build-up. After going up and down through the emotions, Dean leaves us with the question, “Who would do that to a friend, let alone the one you love?” Mic. Drop.

From there, I traveled from the soft, groovy “Lady, Lady,” to the longing “A Couple Minutes” before I found comfort in the sweet motivation of “Baby Steps.”

I absolutely love the freshness that this track brings, with a focus on self-love and growth throughout the lyrics. Dean chases an ebb and flow of energy as she takes “baby steps” towards her future. She claims, “This house gon’ love itself,” a metaphor for finding comfort within.

My favorite piece of this song lies in its bridge, when Dean says, “I won’t fall back, if I fall forwards.” It’s a simple piece of advice, but this line really struck a chord. It’s funny how one small phrase can help change a whole mindset!

Messy

I’ve recently started to backtrack and explore Messy, wanting to get the full picture of Dean’s discography. This album is truly an underrated gem, continuing to prove Dean’s strength in her lyrics and sound.

Upon my first listen, I fell in love with the short and sweet “I Could Be A Florist.” The track starts slowly but follows a build-up, as Dean details how she would always “have the right bouquet” for one in need if she were a florist. I find that this song is for those who relate to Taylor Swift’s “mirrorball” — IYKYK.

This album has a lot of strong energy, including the bouncy “Ladies Room,” which is, in my opinion, the predecessor to “Baby Steps.” Similarly, soulful, celebratory sounds are heard on “Carmen,” an ode to Dean’s grandmother, who emigrated from the Caribbean to the U.K. Messy took me on a journey that all my favorite albums do: through the ups and downs of life.

My month with Olivia Dean has proved to be nothing short of rewarding. I think that she brings such a fresh sound that I can’t wait to see her develop with future projects. She has truly made her mark as a perfect, soothing addition to my music taste.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!