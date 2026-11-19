This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a resident of Tallahassee’s College Town, I’m often a patron of businesses within walking distance of my apartment. Whether it’s grabbing coffee before class or spending weekends shopping around with friends, exploring the area has become part of my routine.

FSU’s College Town has so much to offer. Here are some of my favorite locally owned businesses that may be right around your corner!

Mug Shots Coffee and Tea View this post on Instagram My personal favorite coffee shop in College Town is Mug Shots Coffee and Tea. As a fairly new establishment, Mug Shots opened in January 2026 under the ownership of Tony and Christine Boulous, Farrukh Alvi, and Lawrence Allen. When opening Mug Shots, the owners had a goal in mind: to cultivate a welcoming environment where patrons could study, connect, and relax. Suffice to say, they’ve more than achieved that goal! Featuring Colombian espresso beans, ceremonial grade matcha, and the most inviting study environment, Mug Shots is always my go-to spot. Though being a Mug Shots barista myself may give me some implicit bias, it also qualifies me to recommend some drinks! My top picks are the honey cinnamon latte with sugar-free vanilla (a staff favorite!), the honey cinnamon matcha with lavender (you may be sensing a trend here), and the iced pumpkin chai. The best part about Mug Shots, though, is the personal experience (shameless self-promo). You might even know our manager, Lawrence Allen! Allen says, “It’s the people you work with that make it amazing. Knowing that everyone has a general goal of wanting the store to succeed makes it fun and exciting!” Retrofit Records View this post on Instagram Since its opening in September 2011, Retrofit Records has become a well-established, black-owned art hub in College Town. Retrofit’s owner, Sharod Bines, offers not only a plethora of music on vinyl and CD, but also a variety of interactive nights at the storefront. Located just across from FSU’s College of Business, Retrofit Records sells a range of physical music from new releases to used and vintage records. The shop also often hosts listening parties, live music, and exclusive releases. These events provide a space for music enthusiasts to connect over what we love the most. Retrofit’s variety of genres is one that’s unparalleled by any other record store I’ve visited. Whether you’re into pop, hip-hop, rock, R&B, punk, reggae, or country, Retrofit Records undoubtedly has something for you! 2 CLUCKS View this post on Instagram A popular late-night comfort food spot, 2 CLUCKS is located in the heart of Gaines Street. As my perfect spot to grab chicken and fries after a night out in College Town, 2 CLUCKS has become a new favorite for me and many of my friends. Owners Anesh Bodasing and Taylor Levy opened 2 CLUCKS in August 2026 with a goal to appeal to the oh-so-refined palates of hungry college students. Offering fried chicken, smash burgers, French fries, and milkshakes, 2 CLUCKS is quickly becoming a crowd favorite. Is there anything better than affordable, delicious, fried food on your walk home late at night?

The importance of supporting locally owned businesses is indescribable, and I can’t recommend these three enough. So, next time you find yourself in College Town with a hankering for coffee, music, or food, skip the big chains and give a local business a chance—your community will thank you!

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