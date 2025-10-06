An Introduction to College Town

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tallahassee has an entire alter ego that’s untouched by campus, and it’s vibrant, busy, and iconic. The most recognizable area outside of Florida State’s campus is just below the two-tiered CVS and across from the Intramural Field: College Town.

With its contemporary buildings, diverse restaurants, and never-ending street traffic, College Town is a must-see while attending FSU. The region has a series of apartments and living arrangements, and there’s always a wide variety of restaurants, stores, workout spaces, and activities that create a unique and exciting atmosphere. Let’s run through the perfect itinerary for a day spent in College Town!

Quick Bite to Eat

Given how walkable College Town is, it’s essential to refuel with a good restaurant or cafe. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to eat or a sit-down meal, College Town is the place for you. A personal highlight and an overall student favorite is Little Masa, a quaint Asian bistro that serves miso soup with a side of home. From build-your-own stir fry to an array of sushi, the food at Little Masa will leave you satisfied and ready for the day.

However, if you’re more in the mood for classic American cuisine, Bowden’s is the spot for you. Named after FSU legend Bobby Bowden, the restaurant honors its football heritage with its rustic and country-style decoration. Bowden’s serves to honor this legacy by offering some of the tastiest burgers and dishes in all of the 850 area. On game days, this is the best place to stop by and appreciate Florida State’s rich sports history.

Finally, if a little beverage and a quick panini sound like the solution to your problems, a trip to BLND would be a cheat code. While this is a slightly newer establishment, BLND houses some of the most unique and delicious drinks on Woodward Ave., serving a mixture of coffees, soft drinks, and dirty energy drinks. The interior boasts a vibrant aesthetic, creating a welcoming energy, and it’s a bonus that the food is fantastic!

College Town Shopping Spree

After recharging with some food, it’s crucial to use that energy wisely; shopping ‘til you drop. Within College Town, there are a few stores with ideal game day attire. Specifically, Picked is tucked away further down Madison St., but holds some festive and picture-perfect garnet and gold apparel. Inside the store, there are dozens of options for clothing, buttons, and additional accessories that show Seminole pride.

Similarly, Barefoot is a larger department store that presents a variety of garnet and gold items, perfectly capturing the iconic FSU energy. Both stores are tailored to the school’s colors and spirit: loud and powerful.

Staying Active

While climbing the infamous Tallahassee hills counts as its own workout, there’s still a plethora of vibrant workout spaces just outside of College Town. For example, a stylish and lively Pilates studio is a perfect addition to an already productive day. The ideal spot for this would be FIT 850, located in Midtown, offering a diverse selection of class types, instructors, and difficulty levels. The atmosphere surrounding FIT 850 is electric and gives off a “cool-girl workout class.”

However, for those who believe outdoor spaces are more their speed, Cascades Park lies a few blocks down South Monroe Street. With an ideal one-mile perimeter, the park encapsulates a gorgeous lake, well-paved routes, and some cute furry friends.

Overall, College Town is a must-visit!

