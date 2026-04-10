Spotlighting FSU’s Women in GLAM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Behind your favorite museum exhibit, the desk of your favorite library, and the work of the archive you’ve desperately needed a document from, there’s someone who chose to dedicate their life to preserving culture and sharing stories.

At FSU, students are turning their interests and passions for the humanities into meaningful careers. With access to unique education, programs, and experiences, they’re building paths towards a life that, in its own way, may be seen as “glamorous.”

Recently, a new term for women with these passions has been introduced: women in Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums (GLAM). FSU is full of students in the humanities who are turning their interests into paths that reflect what they care about most. Pursuing this path can be competitive and unpredictable. If I had a nickel for every time I’ve been told that my major “doesn’t make money,” I’d be rich.

As a token of my appreciation to all those who relate, I’m spotlighting some of FSU’s women in GLAM.

Meet FSU’s Women in GLAM

No two paths in GLAM look the same. For Kamila Cascardo, a 2026 senior studying art history, it all started with a high school art history class.

Her Campus (HC): What made you choose this field?

Kamila Cascardo (KC): I quickly fell in love with it. This work is meaningful because art reveals so much about human societies and the major events that have shaped them. It offers both valuable insights and an enjoyable way to understand the world better.

For Valerie Grimaldo, a sophomore studying classical archaeology with a minor in museum studies, the interest has always been there.

Valerie Grimaldo (VG): I’ve always been fascinated with ancient history and was lucky enough to grow up in a place with many museums. When studying ancient cultures, you quickly realize how similar ancient humans are to us, even though the worlds we live in are completely different.

Madison Appleton’s journey is all about purpose as a graduate student in Museum and Cultural Heritage Studies.

Madison Appleton (MA): I believe cultural heritage is one of the major factors that shape our collective and personal identities. We’re able to highlight stories of communities that aren’t offered the chance to see themselves in major media or even in educational settings. Providing an opportunity to underrepresented communities to share their artistic, oral, or cultural traditions is the foundation for my work in the museum world.

Beyond the Classroom

There’s only so much you can learn from a lecture when it comes to GLAM, which is why some of their most meaningful experiences at FSU have happened outside the classroom.

KC: Working as the Culture and Arts Coordinator for Club Downunder (CDU) has been the most meaningful experience for me. In this role, I’ve facilitated events that fall under the category of “socially engaged art.” I strive to incorporate ideas that benefit our student body, such as collaborating with the food pantry, showcasing student artwork, and promoting cultural awareness among underrepresented groups on campus.

You don’t have to look far to see Cascardo’s impact at FSU. Through the events she’s planned at CDU, such as the Interlocking Art Gala, Nole’s Got Talent, and the 850 Night Market, she’s created spaces where student creativity really shines.

Alongside their experiences at FSU, some have also taken their work beyond campus to gain hands-on experience in new settings, like Appleton.

MA: My most memorable experience was developing and installing a temporary archaeological exhibit at Andersonville National Historic Site through my internship at the National Park Service’s Southeast Archaeological Center. This experience provided me with the opportunity to develop technical museum skills that can only be learned through experience.

The journey is just getting started for Grimaldo, with exciting opportunities that will take her all the way to Italy.

VG: Through FSU International Program’s Archaeology in Tuscany run by Dr. Nancy De Grumond, I’ll spend five weeks in Italy digging at an Etruscan site. I’ll get to experience a holistic approach to archaeology, from excavating at the site to analyzing finds in the lab. I’ll also get to explore many other historical sites and museums across the northern region of Italy.

Grimaldo’s emphasis on hands-on learning and a comprehensive approach to archaeology echoes the experiences that Cascardo and Appleton describe in their own journeys

HC: What are some of the most important things you’ve learned during your time at FSU?

KC: I’ve learned just how expansive and collaborative the art department is. It’s opened my eyes to the wide variety of careers and areas of focus available within an art degree.

MA: I’ve learned that entering the GLAM world isn’t a narrow path! Be open to exploring different positions at different kinds of institutions. It’s not just curators or archivists that allow museums and cultural heritage institutions to function. Every role in a museum is important!

HC: How has your perspective on museums, libraries, or archives changed since starting your program?

KC: While I remain passionate about museum work, it requires extensive study to build a successful career, which can be challenging for students working toward their degrees. Because of this, I’ve taken it upon myself to develop more technical skills, such as learning relevant software and gaining experience in conservation.

Advice for Future GLAM Students

KC: I’d encourage students to get as involved as possible. You never know what skills you might gain from different opportunities, and there’s no better way to develop them than through consistent exposure and hands-on experience.

MA: Remain curious and always be open to learning! Listen to your peers, colleagues, and the communities you serve. Understanding that I’m not an expert on everything motivates me to ask questions and find answers, offering a space for me to be continuously educated and engaged.

After considering these valuable insights, I followed up on their aspirations beyond graduation. Appleton’s journey reflects how the experiences and opportunities at FSU can lead directly to meaningful careers within GLAM.

HC: What are your career goals after graduation?

MA: After graduation, I’ll begin a position as a Museum Technician at the National Park Service’s Blue Ridge Parkway. This is the first step in my career, as I hope to work as a collections manager in the future. I’m very excited to start this new chapter, and it wouldn’t have been possible without my experience at FSU and the Southeast Archeological Center.

Why GLAM Matters Today

HC: Why do you think GLAM fields matter in today’s world? What role do you think women play in preserving history and shaping cultural narratives?

MA: GLAM fields always have been and always will be important. Museums are perceived to have complete authority over cultural and artistic knowledge. There’s power in museums. It’s so important that people who enter this field understand this power and use it to change colonial and extractive narratives. Museums provide GLAM workers an opportunity to create tangible change in the world.

VG: Cultural heritage is the foundation of human identity. Our languages and our histories shape who we are and how we see the world, and show us the shared human experience that exists across space and time. Women in particular have always been the keepers of history and traditions, having historically been the ones to keep the home and raise the new generations.

Through their work, these women in GLAM are proving that GLAM isn’t just about preserving the past, but about shaping a more inclusive and thoughtful future.

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