‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Returns to FSU

The Rocky Horror Picture Show has evolved into an iconic pop culture staple since its debut in 1975. 2025 commemorates the movie musical’s 50th anniversary, and even after half a century, it continues to uplift and bring communities of all kinds together.

Rocky Horror’s growth from a low-budget, underground film to a highly anticipated live event has exploded worldwide throughout its run time. It’s evolved into high-energy performances relying on audience participation. Among the slew of shadow casts traversing the Tallahassee area, one in particular has made its grand return to FSU’s Askew Student Life Center (ASLC).

Without further ado, I’d like (if I may) to take you on a strange journey through a recap and actor’s review of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at FSU.

a time warp through history

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was far from a success upon its initial theatrical release. The movie was adapted from Richard O’Brien’s 1973 musical The Rocky Horror Show, with many original cast members returning to reprise their roles for the silver screen. These members included Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, O’Brien as Riff Raff, Patricia Quinn as Magenta, and Nell Campbell as Columbia.

The movie was a box office flop despite the famous names spearheading the cast. However, midnight screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show garnered a devoted cult following in subsequent years. Audiences started dressing up, creating callouts, and using props in tandem with key plot moments, fostering an interactive and inclusive environment throughout theaters.

On top of audience participation customs, another Rocky Horror tradition that arrived on the scene was shadow casts: a group of actors would reenact the entire movie, lip-syncing the lines in front of the big screen. This brings us to White Mouse Productions.

White mouse productions

White Mouse Productions is an organization open to all members of the FSU student body. Described as “a theatre company for social change,” White Mouse showcases work that’s either student-written, student-directed, student-produced, or a mix of the three. Their shows vary from themed cabarets, 24-hour musicals, staged readings, and full-length plays.

While other Rocky Horror shadow casts have performed at the ASLC in years prior, 2025 marks the second year students have taken the lead. The project is led by Danielle Wirsansky, a doctoral candidate in FSU’s Department of History and White Mouse’s financial director. She directed Rocky Horror’s White Mouse debut in Oct. 2024, so she’s no stranger to tackling such a monster of a task.

“I just got asked to do it because it was a really big, important project for White Mouse,” Wiransky reflected on her introduction to the movie. Before directing the shadow cast for the first time, Wirsansky was unfamiliar with The Rocky Horror Picture Show. It took her a couple of watches to truly “get it,” but she quickly tapped into its significance in pop culture.

“I’m queer, so I knew it was very important to queer culture and queer representation and all things that White Mouse does for social change,” she said, “so I really wanted to do it justice. I think all the things that Rocky Horror stands for are so important, especially in our current political climate.”

An actor’s perspective

After seeing White Mouse’s first showing of Rocky Horror myself, I knew I wanted to be part of it someday. I auditioned for the 2025 run and was beyond thrilled to be cast as my dream role, the elusive housemaid Magenta.

I was admittedly very nervous to start rehearsals; the thing with shadow casts is that they must be especially specific with all movements and facial expressions. Matching the movie is absolutely vital. Trying to embody every single Magenta mannerism seemed intimidating at first, but the nitty-gritty details quickly became second nature to me. Even though it’s not a typical acting experience, it’s a rewarding process all the same.

The 2025 cast features a mix of new faces and old, with many performers returning to either reprise their roles from last year or try their hand at something new. “[Rocky Horror] is genuinely the best thing I’ve ever done for myself. It’s been the most fun I think I’ve ever had doing theatre,” declares Megan Roth, who portrayed the secluded Riff Raff in 2024 and has now returned as the “sparkly” Columbia.

thoughts from the Rocky Horror team

The cast agrees that one of the highlights of being part of The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the sense of community it’s built. “It was a chance to meet new people,” says Themily Figueras, starring once again as Janet Weiss. “Honestly, I just loved everything about this experience.”

“When I got to FSU, it was hard to meet friends, and now I’ve met so many awesome, incredible people,” expresses Liam DiDonato, who plays a phantom and Ralph Hapschatt.

Seeing The Rocky Horror Show live is an experience like no other, and the same can be said for performing it. “It’s a show where, although it’s very serious and we want to put on something that looks good, it’s very inherently goofy,” remarks Harrison Betz, playing a phantom he’s called Francesco (or Franny for short). “You can really play on a kind of humor that you don’t often get to play on when you’re doing a normal show.”

“I really love getting to play this very confident and sexy character because that’s not how I carry myself in real life,” adds Percy DeMocko, a phantom named Egg and understudy to Riff Raff. “I love to get to be a different person.”

To sum everything up, Ashley Sosa, who plays Betty Hapschatt and a phantom she’s lovingly christened as Popsicle, says it best. “Feel free to be sexy and fun and wild,” she tells audiences. “It’s a good time for everyone, and I promise, by the end of the show, you’ll have one of those songs stuck in your head.”

If you missed The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the ASLC on Oct. 16 and 17, there’s still time to catch us at the Challenger Learning Center Planetarium on Oct. 24 and 25. Get your tickets here, and let’s do the time warp again!

