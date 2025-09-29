A Recap of White Mouse Production’s 24-Hour Musical

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Friday, Sept. 26, White Mouse Productions at FSU held auditions for SpongeBob SquarePants: the Musical in 24 Hours. On Saturday, Sept. 27, they performed it. An entire musical cast, rehearsed, choreographed, and performed, all in only 24 hours.

A group of talented students, including some theater majors and others, put together a hilarious yet earnest performance. The entire audience was swimming along with them as trouble unfolded in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob, along with his good friends Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks, set off on a mission to save Bikini Bottom from a volcanic eruption that could end the world as they know it.

These are the standout moments that stole the show:

Relevant Improv

Obviously, it’s a difficult task to memorize lines for an entire musical in only 24 hours. To make it work, the script had to be cut back 30 pages, leaving the cast to improvise the remaining lines.

Instead of feeling incomplete, these unscripted moments gave the show a refreshing edge. The scenes had a more authentic and relatable feel, as if this were all unfolding in a 2025 version of Bikini Bottom. Referencing people like “Elon ‘Mollusk,’” and Patrick telling his friends he saw some news on “Fish Tok” drew laughter from the audience and made the scenes feel more relatable and current.

This blend of planned dialogue and spontaneous creativity not only kept the energy high but also showcased the cast’s quick wit and chemistry, proving that sometimes the best lines are the ones you don’t rehearse.

Talented Cast and Crew

The cast and crew were the heartbeat of this production. They took something that could’ve been chaotic and turned it into something captivating.

Instead of just watching passively, the audience was eager for every line, expression, or spontaneous choice. That same energy was carried into the musical numbers. Every song was accompanied by some sort of audience reaction: claps, gasps, laughs, and even phone flashlights in the air. They didn’t use microphones, yet their voices carried throughout the entire auditorium.

It almost had the energy of Saturday Night Live; every mistake or awkward moment made it that much funnier, because the cast had a vibe that was so natural.

Costumes and Props

One of the limitations of a 24-hour musical is that there isn’t any time for costume fittings or elaborate staging designs. Most of the items worn by the characters seemed to be out of their personal closets.

Patrick was rocking a pair of Crocs, and Gary, SpongeBob’s pet snail, rolled across the stage on a skateboard. These choices weren’t just practical; they added to the physical comedy of the night. More laughter came from Squidward’s foam legs that didn’t reach the ground than from a perfectly fitted costume.

The background also remained the same throughout the entire performance, and a blow-up disco ball was used as a representation of an avalanche. It reminded everyone of the playful spirit of the night, and it left a smile on the audience members’ faces.

Overall, what White Mouse Productions was able to put together in a short 24 hours was truly unforgettable. From sharp improv and silly costumes to strong vocals, every element of this musical reminded the audience that the magic of theater isn’t about perfection. It’s about performing something that brings people together, makes people laugh, and showcases their creativity.

