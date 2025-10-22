Chatting with Breanna Stamper, FSU Flying High Circus Juggler

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The FSU Flying High Circus is a beloved student organization on our campus in Tallahassee. Although it operates as an extracurricular activity, the students involved treat it with the same passion and commitment as a full-time sport or art form. Every year, they come together to put on a plethora of unforgettable shows that showcase their dedication to the organization and their incredible teamwork skills.

​Many students wonder what it’s really like to be part of the FSU Flying High Circus. How much work goes into the performances? What’s the experience like behind the scenes? What do the members take away from it?

To find out, Her Campus at FSU sat down with past circus juggler, Breanna Stamper, who gave us a glimpse into what goes on under the big top, from the long hours of practice to the meaningful friendships that make it all worthwhile.

Her Campus (HC): How long were you with the FSU Flying High Circus?

Breanna Stamper (BS): I was in the circus for three years.

HC: What was the time commitment like? How often was rehearsal?

BS: We practiced for 30 minutes three times a week, and you can also go to rigging classes or conditioning classes if you want to. During tent-up and tent-down, you commit more than three hours a week. During shows, it varies. Some show days last up to 14 hours.

HC: What made you join the circus?

BS: I joined because I love juggling, and I wanted to perform!

HC: Do you have a favorite act you’ve performed in, and why?

BS: I’ve only done juggling in the circus at FSU, and it’s my favorite act. I’ve done other acts at a camp in Vermont, but I always come back to juggling.

HC: How did you balance being in the circus with your academic workload?

BS: Since practices are so short and shows are usually on the weekend, it’s not hard at all. I just plan around my classes.

HC: What’s the hardest act or skill you’ve learned so far?

BS: Going from a four-person team to a three-person juggling team was a hard transition because all the tricks I learned had been four-person.

HC: Can you describe what a typical performance entails?

BS: A typical performance includes fun costumes and a lot of nerves. All performers work different jobs during shows, so you might be making snow cones, ticketing, or ushering until it’s your turn to go get in costume and line up. It’s always a little chaotic. Hearing your music start before going on stage is my favorite part.

HC: What’s something about being in the circus that people wouldn’t expect?

BS: Community. You really do make a lot of friends who are just like you and love to perform.

Founded in 1947, The FSU Flying High Circus continues to wow audiences who are still witnessing its incredible achievements in 2025. The circus has appeared in Europe, Canada, the Bahamas, and the West Indies. It’s also been recognized as one of the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events for 1989, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000.

However, for students like Breanna Stamper, the FSU Flying High Circus offers more than just a platform to perform cool tricks or showcase their talents for a widely recognized organization.

It’s a way to celebrate FSU’s vibrant history alongside your closest friends, making new memories that will last a lifetime.

