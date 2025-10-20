What to Know About FSU Flying High Circus’ Spooktacular Halloween Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The circus is coming to town! The FSU Flying High Circus is putting on its Halloween Circus Shows, which you can attend to get in the spooky Halloween spirit.

The FSU Flying High Circus was founded by Jack Haskin in 1947 and is one of the few schools in the country that has a college circus. For the past 78 years, the FSU Flying High Circus has become a staple tradition for the Seminoles. The circus is one of the many aspects of FSU that make the school stand out.

I remember when I was a senior in high school and was deciding where to go to college, what made FSU stand out among the rest was that they had their very own circus. This absolutely blew my mind and was honestly one of the reasons why I chose to go to FSU.

The circus cast consists of FSU students who compose all the different groups that make up the FSU Flying High Circus. Students have the option to be a part of the circus as performers, makeup artists, tech crew, stage managers, and more.

​

Any current student at FSU is eligible to be part of the FSU Flying High Circus, so if you or anyone you know wants to “run away” and join the circus, they accept new student applicants at the beginning of the fall semester.

If you want to join the circus but don’t really have any relevant experience, don’t worry! According to their website, there’s no experience necessary to join the circus, and actually, the majority of new students in the circus program didn’t have any previous circus experience.

With their latest performance being during Family Weekend, the next show is their Halloween Show Series. The dates where you can see this show will be Oct. 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 7 p.m. In terms of box office hours, the doors will open one hour before the show starts and close 30 minutes after the show starts.

Each show is around an hour long and includes a 15-minute intermission. There will also be food and beverages provided at concessions near the entrance of the tent, where you can purchase treats either before the show or during intermission.

You also have the opportunity to purchase FSU Flying High Circus merchandise inside a tent near the entrance of the circus. This is a great way to support this special school tradition and fellow FSU students.

FSU students also get free tickets to the circus with proof of a valid FSU ID. To get your free FSU student ticket, you’ll have to arrive at the circus early on the day of the performance to secure a ticket to be admitted.

The doors open one hour before the show starts, so make sure to be prepared. The FSU Students Free section will be in Section B, but make sure to get your tickets fast, because there’s limited availability!

If you don’t want to sit in the designated section or want to purchase tickets for non-FSU students and/or family members, you can also purchase tickets in Section A. Make sure to buy your tickets soon, though, they sell out scarily fast!

So, if you’re in the mood to experience a spooky circus show and support fellow FSU students, make sure to check out the FSU Flying High Circus’ Halloween Show Series this upcoming weekend. It’ll be a hauntingly good time you won’t want to miss!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!