Preparing For My FSU Study Abroad Journey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

People called me brave when I moved eight hours away from home to go to college. They commented on the courage it takes to leave my loving family to pursue a dream and independence. Imagine their surprise when I told them I was going even farther — across the ocean to study abroad!

I wouldn’t say studying abroad has always been a dream of mine, simply because I never thought it was realistically possible. Yet, here I am, preparing for my summer 2025 study abroad experience with FSU.

This summer, I’ll participate in the Editing, Writing, and Media (EWM) International Program at FSU’s study center in Florence, Italy. In less than two months, I’ll be stepping onto a new continent for the first time. You can probably guess that it’s been a whirlwind trying to prepare for a five-week program eight hours away from home by plane instead of car.

Navigating The Unknown

As the inevitable departure date approaches, I’ve taken several steps to ensure I make the most of my experience. From researching money conversion and budgeting to understanding cultural differences and travel logistics, preparing for study abroad is much more than just booking a flight.

One of the most significant resources I’ve relied on is FSU’s International Programs (IP) office — probably more than they expected! Though the office is beneficial, they don’t hold your hand through the process. You have to be proactive, ask the right questions, and seek out guidance. But through my visits, I’ve learned that most students are in the same boat. Many are first-time travelers, don’t know anyone going, and feel overwhelmed.

I’ve sometimes felt too young to do something this extravagant. But I’ve gained valuable insight through conversations with past students and my program professor. They’ve shared everything from packing and airport navigation advice to cultural etiquette and safety tips. These conversations have helped ease my anxieties, making this once-distant dream feel like an attainable reality.

What I Didn’t Know I Needed

One of the most unexpectedly essential things I’ve learned is that a SIM card will be your best friend abroad. I researched this, and it turns out that most phone services don’t extend past the big three: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While it’s possible to use your phone beyond these places, I’d rather not get an angry phone call from my mom about the bill being an extra few hundred dollars. If she even made that call, it would cost money!

I’ve come to find out that my options are to either bite the bullet and pay the daily upcharges, only use my phone on Wi-Fi (which would make navigating a new city difficult), or buy a SIM or eSIM card. Both are very similar, with one being physical and providing you with a new phone number and data plans. The other is electronic data purchased before your trip so you can make phone calls.

Both have flaws; a physical SIM card can only be purchased when arriving in Europe, and an eSIM requires you to make phone calls and send texts through WhatsApp. Both, however, are better options than paying a daily premium of $10 to $15, though I’m leaning toward the physical SIM.

Another essential that I didn’t realize would be an issue is outlets. Apparently, in the U.S., an average household receives between 120 and 240 volts, while European voltage varies between countries, making the type of outlet different in each area. In Italy, the average outlet produces at least 240 volts, meaning the usual U.S. plug isn’t compatible anywhere in Italy. Luckily, my dad had some friends at work who happened to have special plug converters to give to me.

Traveling The World

Like I said before, I only ever fantasized about studying abroad. So, when the opportunity arose, I immediately made those imaginative feelings a bit more realistic. However, as the idea of going everywhere from Paris to Munich to Rome began to feel like my reality, there was a flaw to my tantalization: Do I travel alone?

The biggest advice I’ve received from the IP office at FSU is to dive in, be yourself, and meet people as you go. Though this is terrific advice, their tool was even better. They gave me a list of everyone in my program, including personal information such as emails. So, I decided to send a GroupMe link to everyone on the list. This led me to meet my soon-to-be roommate.

Though we don’t know each other deeply yet, we have the basics, including cleanliness, schedule, and where we both want to travel. The best part is that we want to go to the same places, such as Switzerland, Germany, and Croatia. We have looked at Airbnb and potential feasible weekends for our travel needs. I’ve also purchased an extended Eurorail pass for all train travel needs.

Money Matters

It’s been fun researching culture, pinpointing places to go, and meeting potential friends, but it’s not all rainbows and sunshine. Unfortunately, everything is expensive nowadays, and studying abroad is no exception. To alleviate the stress of money, I’ve applied for scholarships — small stipends, huge grants, and other donations. I’ve been blessed to receive several smaller scholarships that aid with the program’s costs and travel countrywide.

Through my preparation, I’ve also learned to budget better. Though I wouldn’t consider myself a big spender, going out to eat is my torrential downfall, especially since I’m usually not home long enough for meals to want to invest the time into them. Instead of putting my money toward meals away from home, I’ve invested time into meal prepping, which has increased my potential spending money. I have also invested my money in a brokerage so it can gain interest before I head off abroad.

The Takeaway

I could go on and on about what feels like a million things I’m doing simultaneously to prepare for my journey. I’ve done everything from preparing financially and planning adventures to thrifting European clothes and watching videos about the Roman Empire!

Most importantly, I’m preparing for the actual “study” part. I will be working on crafting a magazine for FSU about excursions, sites, food, and more. To prepare for that, I’ve spent a lot of time writing and editing, which is my lesser strength.

Overall, this is a fascinating time because it fulfills a childhood dream and an adult goal. It will be an excellent opportunity to expand my resume and pursue what I love to do. Non vedo l’ora!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!