My Top 3 Go-to Off-Campus Study Spots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall semester is in full swing, and even though it’s only been a few weeks since the first day of school, for some reason, I find myself doing so many more assignments than I’d like to be. With all of these assignments and more to come throughout the semester, my favorite part about them is that I can go out and study at my favorite spots around Tallahassee.

For me, whether it’s in the FSU Student Union or Strozier Library, studying at the same on-campus spots gets old quickly. When I need to leave FSU and escape the busy atmosphere, three different places have become my go-to study spots.

Black Dog Cafe

Starting strong with Black Dog Cafe! It’s about a six-minute drive from campus and is one of the more popular off-campus study spots for good reason. They offer a wide variety of teas, food, and coffees, including Vietnamese coffee, which I don’t see too often.

Black Dog Cafe has great seating areas to study in, too. When the weather is nice, I love sitting in their outside area. They have a lot of space, with a scenic view, which definitely keeps me levelheaded while doing certain assignments.

When the weather gets a little cooler, and maybe you don’t want to be sitting outside, they also have indoor seating areas. The atmosphere is very homey and cozy, which I love when it’s a little too cold (or rainy) outside.

Foxtail Coffee Co.

Another favorite off-campus study spot of mine is Foxtail Coffee Co. They have a few locations throughout Florida and some other states, and one of them happens to be a short five-minute drive from campus! The layout of the cafe is great for studying because they have a bunch of power stations for chargers, so you won’t have to worry about your computer dying during your study time.

Obviously, their food and drinks are amazing. They have a great menu with great items; if you want a recommendation, my personal favorite is an iced matcha with oat milk.

Cascades Park

If you’re not the biggest coffee person or just want to save money, Cascades Park is a great option. About a five-minute drive from campus, Cascades is filled with scenery, and many places for you to sit down and do your work, whether that’s on a picnic bench or lying down on the grass.

This is one of my favorite places to go, especially when I want to be surrounded by trees and a quiet atmosphere.

It’s important to stay on track with your schoolwork and do your best this semester, but it’s also important to have fun! Make sure to take breaks from school when you need them, whether that be hanging out with your friends or picking up a new hobby.

Nevertheless, these are some great study spots all around Tallahassee that will help you feel productive and ready to take on this semester!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!