This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Let’s face it: finding the perfect study spot on FSU’s massive campus can feel like striking gold. Whether you’re in the middle of finals chaos or just trying to get some work done between classes, where you study can make or break your productivity! Sure, Landis Green is an all-time favorite, and Strozier Library is always a go-to, but sometimes you need a quieter, more tucked-away spot where you can truly focus.

Lucky for you, FSU has plenty of underrated places just waiting to be discovered. If you’re craving a change of scenery, I’ve got you covered with three hidden gems on campus that are perfect for studying, relaxing, or just getting a breath of fresh air.

Mina Jo Powell Green View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Nestled behind Montgomery Hall, Mina Jo Powell Green is a peaceful outdoor retreat perfect for getting away from all the noise on campus. With plenty of shade from the tall trees and an open, grassy area, it’s ideal for those who love studying outdoors. You’ll often find it much quieter than popular spots like Landis, making it a great place to focus. If you’re craving a change of scenery during your study session, you can head over to the nearby amphitheater, which offers an additional quiet, open-air space for reading or catching up on assignments. Whether you’re relaxing on the grass or sitting on a bench, Mina Jo Powell Green is a calming oasis right on campus! Student Union Balcony View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Union (@fsustudentunion) The Student Union is a hub of activity, but if you’re looking for a quieter corner, head up to the third-floor balcony. This hidden gem offers sweeping views of campus and is a fantastic spot for a productive study sesh or just some chill time between classes. With tons of seating and tables, it’s the perfect place to set out your laptop and get to work without the chaos of the Union’s lower floors. The combination of fresh air and a killer view makes this balcony a total game-changer. Whether you’re tackling group projects or need a break from the indoors, this spot gives you the best of both worlds: peace and productivity! Dodd hall View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nole Your Campus (@noleyourcampus) If you’re a fan of beautiful architecture and quiet spaces, Dodd Hall is the perfect spot. Originally built as FSU’s main library, this historic building has a rich legacy that echoes through its walls. The stunning stained glass windows create a warm, inviting glow, making it an inspiring environment to study in. The high ceilings and spacious layout add to the hall’s cathedral-like ambiance, providing a sense of tranquility that many students seek. Although Dodd Hall is no longer a library, it still offers a serene atmosphere conducive to deep concentration and reflection. With cozy nooks and plenty of tables to choose from, it’s an ideal location for both solo study sessions and small group collaborations. Many students find that the peacefulness of Dodd Hall helps them escape the usual distractions of campus life, allowing them to focus on their studies more effectively. Moreover, the historical significance of the building adds a unique charm. As you settle into one of its inviting spaces, you can’t help but feel a connection to the countless students who have come before you. It’s a place that encourages you to reflect on your academic journey while providing the perfect backdrop for productivity.

These hidden gems offer peaceful environments that can help boost your focus and productivity! Whether you’re craving some fresh air, a scenic view, or a serene indoor space, these spots have what you need. Try one out and see how a change of scenery can make all the difference in your study routine!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!