5 Ways I Balance Fun and Safety in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

While college is an exciting time filled with new experiences, friendships, and opportunities for growth, it’s easy to overlook the importance of safety amid all the fun. Students can become so engrossed in their daily activities that they neglect to prioritize their well-being.

However, practicing safety tips is essential to ensure a secure and enjoyable college experience! By staying aware and taking proactive measures, we can create a safer environment for ourselves and our peers, allowing us to embrace the life that college offers fully!

Recent reports of dangerous incidents involving women in off-campus neighborhoods have raised awareness about safety among residents. It’s encouraging to see more women taking proactive steps to protect themselves.

To help ensure our safety, my roommates and I follow several important tips. By following these tips and remaining attentive, we can enhance our safety and enjoy our college experience with greater peace of mind.

Stay Connected Staying connected is crucial for ensuring safety, and there are many ways to do so. One of my favorite ways to do this is by sharing my location through Find My Friends and Life360 with my family, roommates, and close friends. My roommates and I also utilize the buddy system for late-night outings. Whenever we come home late, we text our group chat to let each other know we’re safe. This way, we can look out for one another, whether someone is walking back from a night out or returning from a study session. Establish House Rules It’s essential to establish clear safety rules with your roommates. Always ensure that doors, windows, and balconies are secured, and keep valuables out of sight. When we come home late, we check that all entry points are locked, especially if one of us is the last to arrive for the night. This helps prevent break-ins and protects our personal belongings from going missing! While some people may not lock their front doors, it’s a good practice to lock your bedroom door whenever you leave. This adds an extra layer of security against outsiders entering our personal space. Additionally, some may prefer to lock their bedroom doors when guests are over to maintain privacy. Utilize Outdoor Safety I used to overlook the importance of checking my peephole or doorbell camera before leaving home. After two instances of a random person standing outside my front door, my perspective changed. While neither situation was life-threatening, it was unsettling to have it happen twice. It is a good habit to ensure that outdoor lighting is sufficient. When parking, choose well-lit areas and avoid spots close to bushes or structures that can obscure visibility. Stick to well-lit and populated areas when walking at night to enhance your safety. Noise-Cancelling Headphones While noise cancellation is great for focusing, it can be unsettling if you’re unaware of your surroundings and missing important cues. I always avoid wearing headphones when walking alone at night. I get startled easily, especially when studying with my noise-cancelling headphones on. If my roommates knock or walk into my room, it can catch me off guard. To avoid this, I’ve started locking my bedroom door while studying, leaving my roommates to text me to let me know they want to come in. This gives me peace of mind, as I appreciate getting a heads-up before they enter. It’s essential to balance enjoying your quiet space and being aware of your environment. Invest in Personal Safety Devices View this post on Instagram A post shared by She’s Birdie (@shes_birdie) Consider carrying a personal safety device, such as a whistle, to alert others in case of danger. One of my roommates uses a Birdie Personal Safety Alarm, which we all believe is effective for signaling help. We can attest to its reliability since she occasionally sets it off accidentally, and the loud sound grabs everyone’s attention. While it often leads to a laugh, it also reassures us that it would work just as well in a real emergency.

Safety is a vital consideration for collegiate women, and implementing more safety measures allows us to create a more secure environment for ourselves and our peers. Incorporating more safety will enable us to embrace the transformative college experience while ensuring our well-being.

