My Journey to Choosing FSU as a Transfer Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alright, you’re 17 years old. It’s senior year. You’re probably worried about waking up at 5 a.m., AP classes, college applications, and your upcoming exams. Only that in the middle of all the chaos, you’re expected to know what you want to do for the rest of your life. Pick a major. Decide on a career. Get it done. Easy enough, right? Wrong.

There’s something strange about expecting a teenager to decide their future when they barely know themselves. At 17 years old, your mind should be focused on finding your interests, making friends, and learning how to drive. Instead, you have to categorize yourself by the standards or what society claims is successful.

Applying to College

When it came to applying to college, I was absolutely lost. I went back and forth between multiple careers, none of which I could see myself doing or succeeding in. I ended up choosing public health, which, if you knew me, you’d know that’s hilarious. I struggled with IB Biology; no way I’d survive in public health. I didn’t even want to be in the medical field. I felt pressured to pick something, and landed there

Moving away for college just wasn’t an option for me. So, like many students, I chose a different route and stayed home. Honestly? I have no regrets.

Somewhere along the way, public health became political science. With time, I began to envision a future for myself that felt very different. I felt motivated to pursue my passions in advocacy, civil rights, and the law, which eventually led me to FSU.

WhY I chose fsu

By the time I started thinking about my next steps, my goal became clearer. It was about more than just picking a school. I wanted a place where I could explore my interests, get involved, and build a community that helps me grow.

FSU felt like the place to do just that. I wanted the university experience, getting involved on campus, and discovering different opportunities throughout the capital. Chances I wouldn’t have had access to before.

I wanted my transition to FSU to reflect the goals I had made after high school. I didn’t want to hold myself to the plans I had made at 17. Instead, I wanted to give myself the space to pursue something that better reflected who I had become.

Thinking About Transferring? Here’s What I’d Tell You

If you’re considering transferring, the first thing I would tell you is that you don’t need to have a plan. In fact, it’s better if you don’t. At the end of the day, nothing is ever certain, and you’ll constantly find your interests and priorities changing as you do. That’s the best part about growing up. Why limit yourself to a possibility, when there’s so much you can be?

There are, of course, some things to consider. What do you want from your next school? Is it a specific program? An extracurricular you’ve recently discovered? Or is it the traditional college experience you seek? Knowing what matters to you can help you make a decision that feels right for your future.

Always research early. Once you’ve made the decision to transfer, having a clear schedule of the application process will help smooth the transition. Make sure to keep track of transfer requirements, deadlines, and potential scholarship opportunities. The more well-informed you are, the more successful you will be. Taking advantage of the time we have to consider our options makes all the difference.

The most important thing to remember is to give yourself grace. No transition will ever be easy; give yourself time to adjust. Not everyone finds their people immediately. Go to school events, join the clubs you’re interested in, and don’t be afraid to make a new friend in class. It’s easy to become overwhelmed and compare yourself to everyone else. The reality is that we’re all on different journeys, finding our own place in this world.

You Can Take the Long Way Around

If you had told me two years ago what it would’ve taken to get me here, I wouldn’t believe it. I was constantly fearing the future during high school; I really should’ve just had a little more faith in future me. The girl who didn’t think she would have it in her to pursue law now can’t imagine herself doing anything else.

Sometimes, you just have to let yourself make mistakes, creating the space you actually want. Despite my college experience turning out different from what I had initially imagined, it hasn’t been any less meaningful. Transferring to FSU has given me the resources I need to pursue the goals aligned with who I wish to become. I’m excited to continue growing, exploring new opportunities, and seeing where this next chapter takes me.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that there’s no exact plan to follow. With time, things will become clear. You’ll end up right where you’re meant to be!