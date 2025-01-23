4 Go-To Spots To Spend Gaps Between Classes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I doubt you’re a stranger to having random, inconvenient periods between your classes. Depending on where you live around campus, figuring out what to do during these strange intervals can be tricky.

Do you go home? Do you sit under a tree? Are you even capable of doing work after two back-to-back classes, knowing you still have one more? Did you forget to bring lunch today?

Each student treats these gaps in their schedule differently. It depends on several factors: the location of campus and your residence, how long the break is, and what you need to accomplish during it. I usually consider whether or not I want to relax or be productive during the break.

Depending on how I’m feeling, I sometimes decide to ditch going back home, even on my longest, two-hour break, to work or relax somewhere on campus. As a senior at FSU, I’d love to share a few of my favorite places I’ve been spending my afternoon breaks these past few years.

The Second Floor of 1851 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nole Your Campus (@noleyourcampus) Listen, I know, it’s predictable. This is my all-time favorite study spot on campus, so I had to mention it first. To find 1851, simply locate Azalea Hall — they’re connected! On a sunny day, the 1851 upstairs lounge features large windows facing the street, which offers warmth and a great view of one of the quieter parts of campus. Various seating options exist, from regular tables (some large, some small) to high tops and comfy couches. This area can be busy, so you may not get your first choice of seating. However, I’ve found it to be pretty quiet! Another great thing about this lounge is its proximity to the array of restaurants on the first floor. You can pick up a snack, meal, or coffee when needed. The FSU Labyrinth View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Facilities (@fsufacilities) There’s just something so peaceful about sitting on the short brick wall, breathing in fresh air, and being surrounded by nature at FSU’s labyrinth. This was one of my favorite spots to go during the gaps between working in my DIS lab and attending classes, so I knew I had to find somewhere to decompress between academic events. I’ve often sat, meditated, and written poetry as I watched the wind gently rake through the tall pine and magnolia trees surrounding this labyrinth garden. It’s a tranquil area, perfect for psychology or medical students seeking a place of comfort right outside their buildings. Even if you need to step outside for a quick breather, this spot always proves efficient for recentering the mind and soul. And, sometimes, a campus cat will come and join you! William Johnston Building (WJB) I’ll never forget how blown away I was when I first explored this building as a new student. There’s a sharp contrast between the unsuspecting brick exterior and the modern, sleek interior of WJB. The higher you climb the stairs, the greater the view is. Below the ground floor are plenty of nooks and comfy spots to do work, read a book, or relax. An added benefit is being able to gaze around at the futuristic and expansive space around you. I don’t know what it is, but it makes me want to be productive. This building is located right next to the center of campus by Landis Green. Check it out for yourself next time you’re in that area! Williams Building Courtyard View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle (@gabrielle_mooon) Having finished all the classes I needed for my psychology major, the remainder of my classes this last semester are all in the Williams building. Every single one. This makes things easy, but one of my favorite things about having shorter gaps between these classes is that I get to spend some time in the courtyard. I love this space. Similar to the other places I’ve mentioned, it’s quiet enough for studying or just clearing your mind for a bit. My favorite thing about it is that it randomly resides in the middle of the Williams building. Step out of any of the various pairs of double doors in the first-floor hallway, and you’ll be met with the outside air once again. There are tables and chairs with umbrellas and a dignified bronze statue of Edward Conradi, who served as President of the Florida State College for Women from 1909 to 1941.

In my last few months on campus, I’ve been flocking to these places that remind me of the beauty and comfort that FSU has to offer. I want to enjoy every last opportunity on this campus, whether studying, reading for pleasure, or just taking a breath. I’m truly grateful for these awkward, inconvenient breaks between classes.

