5 Tips From an Experienced Tally Flu Survivor

When I decided to attend FSU, the first thing an old coworker said to me was that I would get really sick. And not just any sickness but the iconic “Tally Flu.” It’s a rite of passage for FSU students (and visitors) to fall ill with the Tally Flu, no matter how hard they try to evade it.

Naturally, on a campus with over 40,000 students, you’ll catch a cold here and there. Between late nights with friends, keeping up with classes, and trying to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle, we tend to fall short regardless. It’s easy to forget how much strain we put on ourselves to get through the day, but we’ll pay for it in the morning when we wake up with a sore throat.

The summer term of my freshman year was the longest cold I’d ever had. Six weeks of uncontrollable coughing fits, a perpetual stuffy nose, and even an allergic reaction to the medicine that was meant to cure me. I wish I could say the fall semester was better, but I still got sick almost every month. Now, as a sophomore who has survived the Tally Flu time and time again, I feel qualified to share how I overcame it.

Stay Stocked There is absolutely nothing worse than making the trek to CVS or urgent care when you're sick. Even if you're walking to FSU's Health and Wellness Center, every step feels like a mile. I can clearly remember the exhaustion after walking to CVS for more medicine, which usually resulted in a mandatory nap before I could even tear open the packaging. Stocking up on common medicines is my holy grail for surviving the flu. Having everything when you need it makes recovery so much easier. It lets you focus on resting rather than questioning if you have the will to make it to the store. Listen to the doctor Whether you're visiting the Wellness Center or urgent care, if the doctor recommends a medicine or regimen, you should listen. The sooner you feel better, the sooner you can return to your daily routine. A lovely doctor at FSU's Wellness Center recommended a decongestant to me last fall when I was suffering from sinus pressure-induced vertigo, and it changed my life. Before my appointment, I had no idea how to combat sinus pressure, but now I keep this medicine on hand in every purse I own. Rest, rest, rest Yes, I know all your friends are hanging out tonight and that you are "literally fine," but please stay in! Not only are you protecting your friends from getting sick, but getting good rest helps you get over the Tally Flu. Often, we can pick up the flu just because we're constantly on the go as college students, which quickly wears down our immune system. It's worth sacrificing a night or two of social activity for warm soup and a good night's sleep. Try including the self-care you practice when you're sick in your day-to-day life. Getting enough rest, eating hearty meals, and avoiding unnecessary stress can help deter the Tally Flu. Drinks for Wellness Sore throat? Hot tea and honey. Do you feel a cold coming on? Pour in that Vitamin C packet. Feeling achy and weak? Grab the Gatorade. I swear people overlook the benefits of these drinks when they're sick. I love Yogi's throat comfort when my throat starts to hurt. It's the perfect tea to drink while watching a comfort show. Anytime I feel rundown after a hectic week, I grab an Emergen-C packet and a large glass of water and try to undo the damage. Of course, drinking lots of water is critical. Staying hydrated can combat a dry, scratchy throat, thin out mucus, and prevent feeling weak and lightheaded. Fresh Air My final piece of advice is to get out into the fresh air. Being in nature can help you feel better whether you open a window or walk. The tight, stuffy dorms probably contributed to how frequently I had to battle the Tally flu, so I made a point to spend time outside when I felt sick. FSU's campus has many benches and the entire Landis Green to lounge on, so take advantage. Bonus points if you sweat to get those germs out (but maybe not at the Leach)!

I also want to give props to FSU’s Wellness Center and staff. They’re always accommodating and attentive to their patients. I would’ve barely survived the Tally Flu without all their help. It’s always easy to make an appointment, so if you’re living on or near campus and coming down with something, you should reach out!

Whether you or someone you know is battling the Tally Flu, you can find some consolation in that your immune system will definitely be stronger after it!

