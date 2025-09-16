Must-See Movies Showing at the ASLC This September

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Hispanic Heritage Month kicking off this week and the cozy vibes of fall settling in, there’s no better time to take a break from your coursework and dive into some truly incredible films.

Luckily, the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) at FSU has you covered. This on-campus theater is offering a lineup of movies that range from heartwarming and thought-provoking documentaries to upbeat comedies and musicals. Whether you’re a film fanatic or just in the mood for a spontaneous movie night, the ASLC is the place to be this month.

You might be asking, with so many fantastic films being shown in a single month, how will you know which ones to go see? I’ll let you in on the five upcoming movies showing at the ASLC this month, so you can decide which ones are a must-see for you!

Chinas: A Second-Generation Story (2023)

Chinas, written and directed by Artantxa Echevarría, is a deeply emotional and reflective movie that explores the lives of three girls born of Chinese descent. Despite sharing cultural roots, each girl’s life represents a completely different story.

Nine-year-old Lucía, born to Chinese immigrants, struggles with her cultural identity. Her parents speak little Spanish and resist embracing Spanish customs, while Lucía herself identifies more with Spanish culture than her Chinese heritage. Nine-year-old Xiang feels caught between worlds as well, but in a different way. Adopted by Spanish parents and raised in Spanish culture, she struggles with constant reminders of her visual differences from her Spanish schoolmates and feels like she doesn’t belong.

Finally, Claudia, Lucía’s older teenage sister, deals with the everyday trials and tribulations of adolescence. Her experience is further complicated by cultural expectations and challenges of finding herself in a society that often sees her as an “other.”

Through these intertwined stories, Chinas offers a powerful reflection on identity, belonging, and the unspoken tensions of growing up between two cultures. Catch this beautiful film while you can on Sept. 17 (Doors: 6 p.m., Show: 7 p.m.) at the ASLC!

Grease (1978)

Grease is a classic American film directed by Randal Kleiser and based on the 1971 musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Set in the 1950s, Grease is a fun, upbeat musical centering on the summer romance between bad-boy greaser Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta, and wholesome new girl at school Sandy Olsson, played by Olivia Newton-John.

Their contrasting identities, the pressures of high school, and the drama of love test their relationship throughout the film, filled with retro vibes, dance battles, incredible music, and heartwarming scenes. If you haven’t already seen this movie, the ASLC is giving you the chance to finally catch this timeless, highly celebrated film on Sept.18 and 20 (Doors at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m.)!

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a comedy, drama, and musical all wrapped into one, directed by and starring John Cameron Mitchell as Hedwig. In the aftermath of gender-affirming surgery gone wrong, Hedwig, a genderqueer punk rocker from Berlin, embarks on a journey as they begin their U.S. tour.

They confront the challenges of self-identity amid homophobia and social division. Yet, at its core, this story celebrates the power of love, queerness, and the courage to leave your mark on the world. Feel empowered and moved by this film by catching a late-night showing at the ASLC on Sept. 19 (Doors at 11 p.m., Show at midnight).

A Complete Unknown (2024)

A Complete Unknown is a new biopic surrounding the life of famous musician Bob Dylan, played by the infamous Timothée Chalamet. Directed by James Mangold, the film recounts the early years of Bob Dylan’s career from his arrival in New York City in 1961 to his controversial electric performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

This film primarily follows Dylan’s transition from folk to rock music and is not only for Bob Dylan fans but also for lovers of all music who enjoy watching films filled with love, passion, and compelling drama.

If you missed it when it was in theatres, you’re in luck because the ASLC will be showing this film on Sept. 20 (Doors at 9 p.m., Show at 10 p.m.), and Sept. 21 (Doors at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m.). I’d recommend getting a seat quickly, though, as I have a feeling this one’s going to be a hit!

Carajita (2021)

Carajita is a drama directed by Silvina Schnicer and Ulises Pora, following the story of a privileged teenager named Sarah and her relationship with her long-term babysitter Yarissa. Conflict arises as Sarah’s family is relocated to Las Terrenas, Yarrisa’s hometown in the Dominican Republic, and the place where Yarrisa had to leave her biological daughter, Mallory, behind.

Sarah has viewed Yarissa as a mother figure for her entire life. The film follows the tensions that arise as Mallory attempts to reconnect with her birth mother. Find out and witness how love and compassion can break the divisiveness between class and race in this incredible film at the ASLC on Sept. 24 (Doors at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m.).

These films, though diverse in genre and story, all offer compelling and engaging stories that everyone can enjoy. The ASLC is free for all FSU students and offers not only these amazing films, but also the unique experience of watching movies side by side with fellow students.

There, you can bask in stories about the human experience, love, and diversity. So, which movie spoke to you the most, and which ones are you going to see? Don’t miss out, and happy watching!

