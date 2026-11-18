This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is creeping up, and anticipation of finally having a break is becoming unbearable. These two weeks leading up to the holiday break have me dreaming about finally being able to sleep in, spend time with family, do some shopping, and enjoy a home-cooked meal.

The only thing getting in the way of my much-needed week of relaxation is the sad fact that we actually don’t have the whole week off. I’m officially 3-0 for missing Monday and Tuesday classes because I need the entire week. Sorry, FSU.

It’s actually quite frustrating trying to navigate travel plans and contemplating whether going home is even worth it. Seriously, why can’t Thanksgiving break just be the whole week?

The Reality of FSU’s Thanksgiving Schedule

When you think of Thanksgiving break, you would imagine having the entire week off from school. Unfortunately, the reality for FSU students is that we only have Wednesday through Friday off, plus the weekend. We still have classes on Monday and Tuesday, along with assignments due those days, which hardly feels like a holiday break.

This schedule makes traveling home much more complicated, especially for out-of-state students or those with long drives. I’ve skipped these two days for the last three years because leaving on Sunday gives me more time to relax and actually enjoy being home.

It’s even more inconvenient when you’re preparing for Thanksgiving dinner. My family divides up the dishes everyone brings, and preparing them sometimes takes more than a day. Coming home on Wednesday would leave me scrambling to get everything done before Thanksgiving.

What Students Are Missing Out On

One of the biggest inconveniences is coordinating flights and road trips around the school week. Sometimes, it’s almost worth missing those two days just to spend more time at home and make the cost of a flight worthwhile. Students with long drives may also question whether it’s worth making the trip home on Wednesday or decide to leave the weekend before.

A full week off would make traveling more convenient for students flying or driving home. While many FSU students are from Florida, plenty still have a four-plus-hour drive ahead of them. Driving home on Wednesday could take up most of the day, leaving students with what feels like only a two-day break. Between travel chaos, delayed flights, and pricey tickets, leaving earlier is usually the better option. Nobody wants to spend their Thanksgiving break stuck at an airport!

Beyond travel, having fewer days off also means less time to spend with family. As someone who loves visiting my family, those extra days make a difference, especially when everyone is trying to fit in holiday traditions and preparations.

The other issue is not having a real break. Students are still thinking about assignments, upcoming exams, and everything they need to get done instead of fully enjoying their time off. Academic burnout is real, and somehow, it feels even worse for me this semester. After weeks of tests and endless assignments, I’m seriously looking forward to some time away from school.

With the FSU v. UF game falling on a Friday this year, the break feels even shorter. And perhaps the most frustrating part? UF, of all colleges, gets the entire week off, and we don’t.

What FSU Students Actually Want

Students feel like they deserve the entire week off, and honestly, the reasoning makes sense. Attendance on the Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week tends to be low, so why not cancel classes or move them online?

Another consideration is the academic stress students are dealing with and the need for time to decompress. Academic stress can significantly impact the mental health of college students, making time to recharge even more important.

I understand the importance of prioritizing learning and attending classes, but everyone needs a break once in a while. A compromise could be transitioning Monday and Tuesday classes to online classes, allowing students to complete their coursework from anywhere while giving them the flexibility to travel home earlier.

At the end of the day, we deserve time to recharge and enjoy the holidays without stressing about missed classes, when to leave Tallahassee, or assignments piling up.

FSU students deserve a full week to enjoy their turkey, family, and time away from Strozier. Is that really too much to ask?

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