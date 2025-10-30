I’ve Never Been Happier to Be a UF Reject, and FSU is Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a born and raised Floridian, residents have several universities in Florida to choose from. Many people look to the University of Florida (UF) and decide they want to attend because of their prestige as a “public Ivy.” I was one of those people. However, there’s a reason why they have this title. They have strict admission guidelines… and I was rejected. Nevertheless, this led me to make the best decision I could’ve made, and that was accepting my admission to Florida State University (FSU).

There are so many reasons why I love FSU, and I truly believe that this is the school where I was meant to be. I’ve made a quick list of why I adore it here so far:

The location

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Tallahassee (@visit_tally) Tallahassee is probably the closest you can get to fall in Florida. Being from the Florida West Coast and practically living on the beach, there’s no true fall or winter. It’s either hot, humid, or slightly chilly during those two weeks of cold we get. Tallahassee’s fall is the closest you can get to the real deal in Florida. If you’re looking for a school that feels like an out-of-state campus, then FSU is the correct choice. With it being so far north in Florida, it feels like a lifetime away from home, but I also know that my home is just a few hours away.

The people

During my time here so far, I’ve met some of the loveliest people. Whether it’s in my classes or a club I’m in, so many great people attend this school. Somebody at this campus is bound to share interests with you, no matter what those interests are. Some of the best ways I’ve met people are to step out of my comfort zone and say hi first. In class or in the dining hall, it’ll be the person sitting next to me. If no open seats are available, just going up to someone and introducing yourself can start so much.

The activities

There’s always something going on at FSU. Endless flyers are placed around the school that contain different events that are constantly taking place. It’s impossible to be bored here! We have Market Wednesday, where different clubs and shop owners set up booths and tell students about their organizations or sell their goods. Events also happen on Landis Green constantly. Whether a club is running it or a student has put together a silly little meeting, you can always find something to do outside. The Leach Recreation Center, the student gym on campus, has free classes offered to students for just about anything. We have intramural sports, where groups of students gather to play a variety of sports for fun. FSU is buzzing every day and night, so if you step out, you’ll find something to do.

Clubs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Survivor: Florida State University (@survivorfsu) FSU has many registered student organizations on campus. Just about any interest one could have can be found in the form of a club here. These groups are as broad or as niche as you’d think. On campus, there are a vast number of student unions you can join, too. From the Pride to the Hispanic Student Union, you can find a community in at least one organization. These unions help students feel seen and create a space to meet people just like them. If you enjoy reading, we have several book clubs at FSU. Some are more traditional book clubs, while others are dedicated to books that’ve been made into films. If you love pets, multiple clubs interact with animals, one of them being the Campus Cats Club at FSU. This club supports the many cats you can see here on campus while walking from class to class. Now, for our more niche clubs offered on campus. If you’re a fan of the reality TV show Survivor, an entire club is dedicated to the show. They host multiple seasons throughout the year that are mini versions of the show itself. If you’re a fan of bird watching, The Spoonbill Society is just right for you. They go on morning walks and various excursions to watch birds together. There’s a club for just about anything on FSU’s campus. To learn about more clubs, look at Nole Central, where they have a comprehensive list of all the clubs that are offered here.

Events