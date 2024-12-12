10 Women-Focused Orgs You Should Join This Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The fall semester is wrapping up, and oh no, you forgot to join a student organization! It’s okay; it happens. Luckily for you, I compiled a list of 10 FSU women’s student organizations for you to join in the spring semester and meet other cool girls like you!

Her Campus at FSU

It's ironic, maybe, since you're reading this on the Her Campus website and some of you are like, "Ew, writing," but hear me out: having a platform to elevate my voice has been so rewarding and enjoyable! Her Campus at FSU Staff Writers, like me, write two articles a month regarding their rotation: Lifestyle, Campus, or Culture. What writers write under that category is entirely up to them. And they can even replace one of those categories with a column of their own! This club is open to any major, and the merch, socials, and freebies are adorable and aesthetic!

Girl Up at FSU

Want to meet more girls in your major, develop professionally, and make a meaningful impact? Girl Up at FSU is open to girls of any major and focuses on women’s leadership, strengthening girlhood, community and campus impact, and professional development through two different forms of memberships! Girl Up is an international organization affiliated with the United Nations, dedicated to empowering young women advocates and focuses on gender equality. At FSU, members can be part of small groups or have general membership. With small groups, members build connections with women in the same major, gain a leadership position, and develop leadership skills. You’ll get to work on an impressive major-specific group project with a resulting measurable impact throughout the semester and present it at a professional showcase. It’s a perfect way to elevate your resume and professional portfolio. General membership members meet every Tuesday to attend career-readiness workshops, advocacy events with partnered organizations, and fun socials!

Connecting Girls to STEM

Are you a woman in STEM? Connecting Girls to STEM is a student organization that teaches technology and leadership skills to younger girls in the Panhandle. Connecting Girls to STEM holds general body meetings (GBMs), socials, guest speakers for the college members, and various workshops for younger girls in their area. For example, they taught Girl Scouts the basics of the Arduino Uno system and computer hardware and even tasked them with disassembling computers for invaluable hands-on lessons. They also hosted a Planetarium Camp teaching girls about the moon, sun, and planets. This organization is perfect for the college STEM girl who also loves to teach and be a role model for younger kids!

FSU Women in Finance and Economics (WIFE)

You’ve heard of finance bros, but where are my finance wifeys? WIFE focuses on encouraging relationships among women interested in finance and the economy. WIFE hosts guest speakers, GBMs, and workshops to help empower economic enthusiasts to excel in their careers. Their recent speakers are FSU alumnus Bridget Thompson, who works at KPMG, and Natalie Christie, a Citi Bank Senior Stakeholder. Every time you meet a guest speaker, not only do you gain valuable insider tips, but you are also building your professional network! Don’t forget to post guest speaker events on your LinkedIn and connect with them — it could open doors for future opportunities!

CHAARG at FSU

Need a girl group to work out with? CHAARG is perfect for you! Another organization with two memberships, CHAARG offers a weekly workout with a partnered local studio or working out in small groups of eight to ten girls with workout challenges and themes. Members can participate in both memberships, which require less than three hours a week, so it's easy to incorporate into your busy college schedule. Join the Chaargies' girlhood to stay moving!

PERIOD. at FSU

PERIOD. is a global non-profit youth-powered movement that focuses on improving period poverty and fighting the stigma through community service, advocacy, and education. The PERIOD. at FSU chapter carries the same mission. They create period product drives, host workshops to package products, help students fill out tampon tax refund forms, have a “Rag Blog,” and educate on bills, statistics, and myths regarding menstruation. This past spring, they collected a phenomenal 5,624 period products over a month to donate to women and girls in the area!

Women in Business (WIB)

For the Devil Wears Prada wannabes, WIB is the club for you! It focuses on professional development and empowerment of women in the business world. They host GBMs, socials, panels, guest speakers, and career-readiness workshops. WIB also hosts HerStory every Women’s History Month, where they ask three women alumni or women on campus to speak to the members about their stories. As a bonus, WIB has a staple fall trip to the Harvard Intercollegiate Business Convention!

Women in IT/ICT Sharing Experiences (WISE)

For the tech icons, WISE is a student organization dedicated to peer mentoring, career readiness, and pairing college girls with women in the professional technology industry. WISE hosts workshops, guest lectures, mentorships, internship opportunities, conferences, socials, panels, GBMs, and more!

American Medical Women’s Association at FSU (AMWA)

Calling all future doctors, nurses, surgeons, or any aspiring medicinal career girls! This student organization is a chapter of AMWA. It offers mentor-mentee programs, organizes drives, dives into volunteering, invites guest speakers, educates on current events and illnesses, and hosts unique study nights! This organization is perfect for that future M.D.

Women’s Progress at FSU (WP)