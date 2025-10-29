Career Tips From Audrey Aguiar, an FSU Career Advisor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Career Center at FSU is one of the most valuable resources on campus for students preparing to take their next professional step. From perfecting your resume and cover letter to getting free headshots, it offers everything you need to feel confident in your career journey.

I love all the resources they offer, but my favorite is Career Advisor Audrey Aguiar. She’s one of my closest friends and a prime example of how passionate and dedicated all the Career Center advisors are. She not only helped me tweak my resume and told me whether my LinkedIn post was cringey, but she also very kindly agreed to share some Career Center knowledge with Her Campus at FSU!

Aguiar is a second-year graduate student studying International Affairs, and she’s been working as a Career Advisor since August 2024. She’s also currently teaching Introduction to Career Development (SDS3340), a course that focuses on strategic career planning, professional applications, and external factors that might affect your career decisions.

Her Campus at FSU asked her a few questions to learn more about her role, the Career Center’s best tools for success, and a few golden tips.

When asked about the Career Center resource she swears by, Aguiar shared that their website is her favorite. It’s full of many different tools that will help you stand out in a job application and interview, and you can easily find them by navigating through their website.

She highlighted two tools. The first was Match Major Blueprints, which connects your major to possible careers, displaying interests, values, and key transferable and technical skills. Second is Big Interview, a free virtual interview training system that prepares you for the real thing.

When students come in for help, Aguiar shared that the biggest concern students have is with their resume, which is so real. I’ve personally asked her to review my resume at least 10 times. The Career Center has a resume guide that she uses to help students with formatting, identifying relevant experiences, and determining what sections to add.

Advisors can help you with brainstorming and formatting your bullet points under each experience, so it’s always worth it to schedule an appointment or just walk in for drop-in advising. I was there myself for help, and it made the process much clearer.

Aguiar also makes sure to always give students a hard copy or point out where they can find this resource online. You can find them through the Career Center website, in the Undergraduate Students tab, under “Resumes and Cover Letters.”

When asked what career advice she gives all the time that doesn’t get nearly enough credit, she says, “Make connections, whether that’s just talking to other students in your field or professors in your class.” She shared that networking is a great tool to find opportunities that will help you grow professionally.

Aguiar also shared a helpful tip: use the Alumni tab on FSU’s LinkedIn page to connect with graduates who share your major or work at companies you’re interested in. Building those connections can give you valuable insights and a head start when exploring your career path.

Aguiar also goes to most events that the Career Center offers. From different guest speakers’ workshops to part-time and full-time fairs, she learns different things and builds connections within her field. She always encourages students to attend events and fairs hosted by the Career Center to find new opportunities and meet new people.

You can also check Nole Network for all upcoming events; it’s the best way to see which employers will be attending and to plan whom you’d like to connect with.

If she could go back in time, Aguiar wished she had utilized the Career Center more as a freshman, saying, “I really wish I’d gone earlier.” She points out that it could’ve been easier to find summer internships, set up her LinkedIn profile, make more connections, and receive free career counseling, which all would’ve helped her feel more secure about her major and professional opportunities sooner rather than later.

Learn from and with Aguiar, and don’t sleep on the Career Center! Go check it out today at the Dunlap Student Success Center, and you might find her there.

