Inside the Mind of Sean Baker: A Recap of FSU’s Golden Torch Lecture

On a chilly Tuesday evening in Tallahassee, FSU students, faculty, and film lovers packed into an elegant concert hall on campus for a truly special night as director Sean Baker took the stage.

The dim glow of the auditorium lights and the undeviating buzz of excitement and wonderment from the crowd set the scene for an intimate conversation with the highly acclaimed filmmaker. Sean Baker is widely known for his raw and captivating storytelling in films like the five-time Oscar-winning Anora and The Florida Project.

This event was coordinated and hosted by Club Downunder (CDU), a student-run organization at FSU known for bringing many exciting speakers and events to campus. CDU had previously secured YouTuber and comedian Noel Miller for a comedy, and while I was sitting in the crowd for that show, I saw CDU’s post about Sean Baker’s evening at FSU. I registered immediately.

Baker began the interview by explaining how he’s finally starting to process Anora‘s massive success after winning five Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards. These include Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Director. He said, “It’s been nothing short of overwhelming, but I’m grateful nonetheless.”

In case you missed it, here’s a recap of the incredible evening with Sean Baker!

Independent Films

What makes Anora‘s widespread success so special is that it’s an independent film. An independent film is produced and distributed outside the major film studio system, giving independent filmmakers or smaller studios more creative freedom and control. Indie films usually don’t involve major movie studios and are often made on a smaller budget.

With fewer resources and studio support for indie movies comes greater control over the final cut. Baker explained that choosing between making an independent film or relying on a studio’s aid also depends on where you’re in your career and where your relationships are with production companies.

Baker added that the amount of control you have over your film depends on your status within that world, almost like an ecosystem. Some iconic filmmakers who you might think would be getting the final cut are not, as they are creating incredibly expensive movies and partnering with massive studios to help finance their films. Unfortunately, they lose lots of control and creative freedom in the process.

He Doesn’t Like to Watch His Films

The interviewer brought up Baker’s “Directors on Directors” interview for Variety, which Baker admitted was very uncomfortable. In the Variety interview, though, Baker admitted it takes him around 10 years to know if his film is good. The FSU interviewer jokingly (but seriously) asked if that timeline has shifted since the Oscars win. Baker replied through giggles, “A little bit. Maybe down to, like, seven, I don’t know.”

Baker then told a story about how he struck a 35-millimeter print of Tangerine a few years ago and watched his movie almost nine years after it was made. He said that he could finally appreciate it and realize that he did a decent job watching the movie objectively years later.

The FSU interviewer then asked how Baker feels when he watches Anora and if certain scenes in the movie remind him of any moments behind the scenes. Baker admitted he only watched Anora once at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and hasn’t watched it since.

He only watched it because he was forced to; it would’ve looked weird if he had walked out. This response received quite a laugh from the audience, especially when Baker said he should watch Anora again because he “hears it plays well.” Even though he’s only watched his movie once, Baker acknowledged all the incredible work that went into the casting and cinematography.

Mikey Madison’s Incredible Talent

Baker then explained how proud and impressed he is of his cast. He claimed that Mikey Madison’s win for Best Actress at the Oscars was the win for him because he knew she deserved it, and the audience at FSU erupted in applause.

Baker also acknowledged how important it is to continue to practice your craft and continue to train. He pointed out that even after her Oscars win, Madison is still taking acting classes. He added that when he watched Scream (2022) in theaters and saw Mikey Madison on the big screen, he knew she would be perfect for Anora. That’s how she was cast.

I hadn’t watched Anora before the lecture, but I did afterward. I genuinely believe it deserved every win and award it received. The acting, the lighting, the cinematography, and the storytelling were on a whole different level. My mind was blown.

Sean Baker’s visit to FSU was an unforgettable experience for film lovers, students, and aspiring storytellers alike. His candid insights into independent filmmaking, creative freedom, and the importance of business knowledge in the industry provided a rare glimpse into the mind of an Academy Award-winning director.

Beyond the awards and accolades, Baker’s unwavering passion for filmmaking and his appreciation for his cast and crew shined through, making it clear why his work resonates so deeply with audiences. The event inspired me to see the art of filmmaking, particularly independent films, in a new light.

