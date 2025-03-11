Club Downunder and Golden Torch Present: Sean Baker  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU’s very own student-run organization, Club Downunder (CDU), and the student government-run Golden Torch Lecture Series have joined forces to bring a true visionary to campus — none other than critically acclaimed filmmaker Sean Baker. If you’re a cinephile or just someone who appreciates storytelling that challenges conventions, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Recently, Baker dominated the 97th Academy Awards, taking home an impressive five Oscars for his latest independent film, Anora, solidifying his name in Hollywood. On March 18, he’ll discuss his accolades and filmmaking experiences at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event begins at 8 p.m.

The best part? It’s completely free for FSU students and open to the general public!

Club DownUnder

CDU and Union Productions provide quality entertainment for FSU students through various concerts, lectures, and special events. More than just a source of entertainment, CDU allows students to engage with one another and turn their creative ideas into reality. Over the years, they have brought in an incredible range of performers, authors, and comedians, making FSU a source of artistic and intellectual inspiration.

In the past year alone, FSU has welcomed Darren Criss (Glee, American Crime Story) and Marcello Hernandez (SNL), along with musical guests Role Model, Faye Webster, and Lunar Vacation. These events enrich students’ perspectives by providing direct access to professional artists who have made their mark in the industry.

Golden Torch Lecture Series

Simultaneously, the Golden Torch Lecture Series, which collaborates with Union Productions and the Student Government Association (SGA,) invites a diverse lineup of experts, activists, and creatives to engage in academically focused conversations. Some past speakers include Ziwe, Hayley Kiyoko, Pauline Chalamet, and Julio Torres, each bringing unique insights and experiences to share with this community.

As an aspiring artist myself, I am incredibly grateful for the live entertainment and stimulating discussions I’ve been able to experience at FSU. When I first arrived as a freshman, I had no idea how deeply connected the university was to the entertainment and creative industries.

Who is Sean Baker?

FSU’s upcoming special guest, Sean Baker, has made a name for himself through his work in independent filmmaking. Born and raised in New Jersey, Baker attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts to study film but ultimately left to enter the industry head-on. He made his directorial debut with Four Letter Words (2000) and has since crafted seven feature films, including The Florida Project (2017), Red Rocket (2021), and his most recent masterpiece, Anora (2024).

Through his work, Baker shines a spotlight on marginalized communities and underrepresented identities, capturing the beauty of intimacy and authenticity on screen. Now at age 54, Baker has cemented his legacy, securing four Academy Awards, including Best Picture for Anora, which stars Mikey Madison, who also took home the Best Actress award for her role.

Students and faculty are thrilled and excited for an unforgettable evening with Sean Baker. I am ecstatic to gain further insight into his filmmaking process, especially his approach to producing low-budget, independent films.

Baker’s humble approach to the arts reminds students to trust in pursuing their dreams no matter how grandiose or unattainable they may seem at this stage in life. Who knows? You might walk away with an anecdote that sparks your next creative endeavor or shifts how you see storytelling. And if nothing else, you’ll get to say you saw Sean Baker live and in person! Mark your calendar and watch Anora in preparation for this incredible opportunity — I know I will!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!