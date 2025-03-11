Imposter Syndrome at FSU and Why You’re Not Alone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When I got accepted into FSU, I was beyond thrilled. Finally, after taking standardized tests numerous times, writing too many essays, and keeping my grades up for the past four years, I was accepted to my dream school in one of my favorite states, far from home.

But deep down, I was a bit confused. I had worked hard, but part of me wondered if I had just gotten lucky. Then I went online and saw other students posting their stats — higher GPAs, better test scores, impressive extracurriculars — and some were rejected. That’s when the doubt crept in, which hasn’t completely disappeared.

Feeling like you’re not good enough, like everyone is more intelligent or talented, or like at any moment someone will realize you don’t belong, is called imposter syndrome. And just like how it is prevalent with me, it’s way more common at FSU than you might think.

The Pressure of Success at FSU

FSU is full of high-achieving students, and as the university becomes more competitive each year, getting in is no small feat. With an acceptance rate around 25 percent, FSU received over 71,000 applications in 2023, yet only a fraction were admitted.

Each new freshman class arrives with increasingly impressive GPAs, test scores, and extracurricular achievements. Walk across campus, and you’ll meet students conducting research, leading organizations, and excelling in their fields of study. It’s inspiring, but it can also be intimidating. When you see classmates acing exams or landing dream internships, it’s easy to wonder if I’m cut out for this!

For some, imposter syndrome kicks in right away; it did for me. For others, it builds over time. A strong GPA, leadership roles, and awards might not be enough to shake the feeling that you’re just lucky; when you compare yourself to others, it’s easy to forget all the hard work you’ve put in to get here.

Social media certainly doesn’t help this pressure. Seeing endless posts about achievements, internships, and perfect study setups can make it feel like everyone else has it all figured out. But the truth is, most people only share their highlight reel, not the struggles and setbacks that come with it.

The Silent Struggle

Imposter syndrome is tricky because it thrives in silence. No one walks around saying, “Hey! I have absolutely no idea how I got here and I feel like a fraud!” Instead, students put on a confident face, making it seem like everything is under control. However, many are questioning themselves behind the scenes, afraid that one mistake will prove they don’t belong. The silence only makes the problem worse. It creates a sense of isolation and false belief that you are the only one feeling this way.

Some students push themselves even harder, trying to overcompensate. Others withdraw, afraid of being “exposed.” The reality is the same in both cases: these feelings are based on perception, not reality.

Reframe Your Thoughts

A great way to help shut down your imposter syndrome thoughts is to reframe how you think. Instead of telling myself, “I don’t belong here,” I remind myself, “I worked hard to get here, just like everyone else.” Instead of, “I’m not as smart as them,” I try, “I am still learning and have the motivation to improve and grow.”

It’s easy to focus on what you don’t know rather than what you do, but growth comes from challenges. Struggling means you care, it means you’re pushing yourself to grow. Every successful person has moments of doubt, but they move forward anyway.

Instead of focusing on the gap between where you are and where you want to be, focus on the progress you’ve already made. Celebrate small victories and recognize that each challenge is an opportunity to learn.

Remember, You Earned Your Place

FSU didn’t accept you by accident. No one made a mistake in reviewing your application. That same drive that got you here is what will keep you moving forward. Struggling in a class doesn’t mean you don’t belong — everyone faces challenges.

This is something I had to learn myself. No one is perfect, and no one deserves your spot at FSU more than you do. I had to realize that I am here because I belong, and I worked hard and earned my place. As for those who weren’t accepted, their path led them somewhere else, just as mine led me here. You shouldn’t have to feel guilty for where you’ve ended up.

If you’ve ever felt like an imposter at FSU, you’re not alone. You are more than enough and deserve to be here — don’t let anyone, including yourself, convince you otherwise!

