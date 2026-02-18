I’m Not a Normie, I’m a Dormie: Why I’ll Always Live on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ll admit, I get struck with major envy when I visit friends’ apartments and see their candles lit, a 32-inch TV blasting, and an adorable dog curled up on the couch. Then I remember the costs that go into making such a cozy living off campus and become increasingly thankful for all that Azalea Hall has offered me.

Now, this may come off as pure FSU housing propaganda, but don’t let my position as a Resident Assistant fool you! I know we all have our own unique experiences with silly roommates, leaky pipes, or unexpected room checks, but there are untapped upsides to dorming.

Unfortunate resident hall memories may haunt and shield you from seeing the light of campus living. No matter where you plop yourself, that space will never be perfect; each space has its quirks. Despite these rather discouraging encounters that residents may have, renting a suite, single, or apartment on campus can still outweigh the pros of housing elsewhere.

Money, Money, Money

It’s no secret how pricy renting a four-by-four can be in Tallahassee, or in any college town, for that matter. Don’t even get me started if you want to be anywhere near campus; I’ve heard horror stories of my friend’s sky-high rates and their rock-bottom maintenance issues. Tally apartment rates can range from $522 to $1,025 a month per resident, while students on campus only pay $3,285 to $4,815 a semester.

At rates like this, you can pay $1,000 less than someone living in the heart of a college town. This price, of course, also includes electricity, maintenance services, and water bills, unlike other complexes that tend to stack these on top of the already high monthly rate.

Why drain my already limited financial aid funds on a place that will take forever to fix my clogged sink, when I can have it done within the week, free of charge?

Parking Who?

8 a.m. classes require the student body’s strongest soldiers ready for ultimate battle. I can’t begin to imagine what it must be like to have to commute before the sun pops up from behind the Sweet Shop. The campus parking crisis is very much real, and I would bet that there’s someone who has nearly fist-fought for a spot in Traditions Garage.

Thankfully, when it comes to my morning classes, I can dream until the very last second, roll out of bed, and greet my professor within 15 minutes.

This especially comes in handy when my tummy rumbles begin to echo throughout HCB, and a quick hop, skip, and a jump away is my fridge full of food. I barely remember to breathe sometimes, so making time to pack a lunch is personally not for me.

Safety First!

While cheaper options, such as $522 for a bedroom, might sound like a bargain, it all depends on location. Sometimes these low rates are trying to make up for areas that are not ideal for young women and people like you and me.

Safety concerns have arisen due to crimes and fatalities that have occurred in areas surrounding FSU. These are events that may not occur that often, but their prevalence within Tallahassee has made me think twice before shuffling off campus. My dorm may not have a living room, but I do at least feel comfortable walking around the immediate vicinity of my building. With my proximity to FSUPD and those emergency telephone poles, my parents and I can get some sleep at night.

Oddly enough, sometimes living near a bunch of young adults can make me feel even more secure. Sharing silly or stressful moments with fellow students who live so close to one another can be refreshing rather than claustrophobic. Having girlies a few feet away really brings us together, in times of impromptu fire alarms or midnight hallway tea, I know I’m not alone and have neighbors to talk to!

Campus and I Are Tight

My girlfriends who live off campus have shared with me their disconnect from campus life and events, finding themselves nostalgic for their freshman experience. Residence halls do an excellent job of hosting original RA (shameless plug) and hall council events that regularly bring students out of their rooms and allow them to meet new people. I think renters might miss this community building.

Keeping myself involved on campus has been heavily influenced by the walkable distance and easy access to information that living in a dorm has provided me. I don’t think I would be aware of half of the opportunities I currently take advantage of if it weren’t for my frequenting around campus.

Here’s where events are spread by word of mouth or flyers, each resident being a bit more incentivized to attend because of their proximity to said functions. How often is a college student willing to commute to campus for free donuts and crafts when their bed is so comfy? I, though, will never miss a Jellycat Bingo at Club Downunder!

Living in the hub for all university involvements makes it so easy to stay in tune with my deep love and link with the university. I rarely find myself feeling like an outcast or losing the FSU student part of my identity.

The off-campus girlies may have their open flames or queen-sized beds, but I got a budget-friendly, secure, walkable city right outside my doorstep!

