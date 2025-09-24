If These FSU Statues Could Speak, What Would They Say?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

FSU’s campus is filled with history. From iconic monuments you pass on the way to class to the ones that take center stage during FSU traditions, each statue tells its own story. They’ve been around for generations of students, watching them rush to lectures, cheer at games, and celebrate milestones.

Recently, I’ve wondered what these statues would talk about if they could actually speak. What would they say about their history, FSU pride, and all the wild traditions that make this campus feel like home?

The Unconquered Statue

Standing tall in front of Doak Campbell Stadium, the “Unconquered” statue is one of the most iconic symbols of FSU’s fighting spirit. The statue depicts a Seminole warrior holding a spear while riding a rearing horse with the word “Unconquered” carved into the pedestal. Before each home game, the spear is lit with fire at sunset, burning until sunrise.

If the statue could talk, I think it would remind us to stay brave and determined. Even after a tough 2024 season, it would be proud that fans stayed loyal and loud. Now, with the football team’s comeback, the statue would probably be hyping up the players before home games, giving them a few words of wisdom like, “Remember all the legends who ran past me before hitting the field? Go make history, too!”

The Legacy Fountain Statues

Right in the middle of Landis Green, Legacy Fountain holds six statues that celebrate FSU’s history. On one side, three women represent the years when FSU was a women’s college from 1915 to 1947. On the other side, two women and a man represent today’s student body.

If the original three ladies could chat, I think they’d be shocked at how much the campus has changed since their time. After that, they’d totally want to swap stories with today’s FSU women and cheer on their accomplishments. Meanwhile, the modern trio would probably gush about how much they love seeing Landis Green full of life, whether it’s frisbee, sunset yoga, or picnics.

All six statues would 100% side-eye the students who go swimming in the fountain; like, “Wait, people do what in here?!”

The Wetherell Statue

Tucked on the south side of Westcott Plaza, the Statue of Thomas Kent “T.K.” Wetherell honors FSU’s 13th president, who led the university from 2003 to 2009.

If he could speak, I think he’d immediately ask about the legendary 21st birthday tradition where students are thrown into this fountain at midnight. He’d probably be half confused, half entertained that students voluntarily dive into freezing water and then try to climb to the top of the fountain. However, I think after the initial shock, he’d ask if he could join in on the fun and be thrown in!

Beyond that, he’d reflect on his time as president and would love seeing that so many student traditions are still going strong. It would be like a full-circle moment for him, watching today’s students celebrate the same campus spirit that shaped his own time at FSU.

Integration Statue

Most students walk past the Integration Statue on their way to class without stopping to think about the powerful story behind it. Commissioned in 2002, the statue commemorates the integration of FSU in 1962 and honors the achievements (books, bats, and beauty) of three trailblazing students.

Books represents Maxwell Courtney, the first Black student to graduate from FSU in 1965. Bats honors Fred Flowers, the first Black student-athlete to wear an FSU baseball uniform in 1970. Beauty celebrates Doby Flowers, who was crowned FSU’s first Black homecoming princess in 1970.

If these figures could speak, I think they’d be in awe of the incredible accomplishments of Black students and alumni since their time. With the statue so close to the National Pan-Hellenic Council plots, they’d probably beam with pride over the Divine Nine sororities and fraternities, admiring their brains, beauty, and resilience. They’d also remind us of the challenges they overcame and the doors they opened for future generations of Seminoles.

FSU’s statues aren’t just campus décor; they’re symbols of the history, resilience, and spirit that shape the university. The next time you pass one, slow down for a second and imagine what it might say. Odds are, it’d be proud of you, just like it’s been proud of FSU students for decades!

