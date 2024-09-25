This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As much as I love FSU, sometimes being on campus every day can be a bit overwhelming. Each year feels like it gets even busier, and overall, louder.

As someone who sometimes struggles with sound sensitivity, I feel a bit more panicked than usual due to loud noises or loud areas. It’s a tough battle because I love spending time on campus in between my classes in popular areas! With this, I figured out some tactics to make FSU feel the slightest more peaceful, even on its busiest days.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

If you’ve ever walked into the Student Union around lunchtime during the week, you know how loud it can be. Due to situations like this, I decided to invest in a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. As a previous avid AirPods user, this was a bit of a transition for me, going from two little pods to a large pair of headphones. However, it made a world of difference in getting around. I’m able to go anywhere that I need to without worrying about whether the area will be too loud for me to handle!

Additionally, I also discovered how great of a study tool these headphones can be. It’s so easy to get distracted by voices or noises around you when trying to get work done, and these headphones eliminate all of that! Going to the library with them has been my new favorite activity; I’ve been able to get so much more done there than ever before.

Know The Secluded Spots

I find it funny how FSU is such a large campus, but most people seem to populate only a few specific areas. With this, there is a plethora of quiet places where you can go to relax or just get away from the hustle and bustle.

The seating areas around the Diffenbaugh Building have become one of my new favorite places to spend my time. There are a few benches out front of the building underneath some trees that provide some shade on sunny days or some tables underneath an overhang. Most of the time, this area is quiet, even with people coming and going to class.

FSU’s hidden gem of quiet areas is the infamous Dodd Hall. This beautiful study hall has stained-glass windows and plenty of seating areas. It’s the perfect place to romanticize your studying, and it’s always silent!

Even though the Student Union can be one of the louder places on campus, there are still some soundless spaces. On the third floor, there is a balcony area with a few tables that overlook Legacy Walk. I enjoy coming here in the evenings when the sun is setting and the crowds die down; it’s a great spot to people-watch as well!

Going Out During Quiet Hours

There are some times of the day when it’s best just to stay inside. Whether it comes to planning your schedule differently for next semester or just taking a new route to class, you can still avoid the traffic!

Early morning classes can be a bit of a pain, but one reward that comes from it is how peaceful the campus is during this time. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. is the sweet spot, with a bonus of if you’re up early enough; you can see some beautiful Tallahassee sunrises!

Another relaxed time of day is late afternoon, around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Most classes are finishing up for the day around this time, and students who live off-campus are heading home. I like taking walks around campus during these hours since you don’t have to battle any crowds!

Even with how populated FSU is now, there are plenty of ways to make the campus your own. It can be hard if you struggle with sound sensitivity like me, but it’s not impossible. Navigating campus differently can make it still feel brand new!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!