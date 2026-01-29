How to Survive Business Frat Recruitment as an Introvert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although exciting, business fraternity recruitment week can also be a bit daunting for introverts working in a professional setting for the first time. Wearing the right clothes, drafting resumes, preparing for interviews, and practicing an elevator speech — all before you even get a bid — can be stressful. It doesn’t help that business students make up a large portion of the undergraduate student body at FSU.

As of 2026, there are four co-ed business fraternities: Alpha Kappa Psi, Delta Sigma Pi, Pi Sigma Epsilon, and Gamma Iota Sigma. While joining one of these groups sounds competitive, business fraternity recruitments are an opportunity to build connections and network.

Talking to strangers isn’t easy, and constantly advocating for yourself and your goals for over a week can be draining. Here are some tips that I’ve gathered from my own experience in social business settings as someone who has struggled with speaking up when I feel intimidated in a crowd.

The Tire of Business Attire

Shopping for yourself is difficult when you’ve never dressed business professional, so you don’t know what you’re looking for. Walking aimlessly around the mall or scrolling through Google pages isn’t the way to go, but what is? The FSU guide to business attire is a good resource for students. Generally, you’re aiming for neutral colors and conservative-fitting clothing with minimal accessories.

Get yourself a few pieces to mix and match, and feel comfortable in. For many fraternity events, casual and business casual are common dress codes, but be ready to dress up in slacks and a blazer for more formal events and interviews!

Unfortunately, business clothing can be expensive. Understandably, spending hundreds of dollars on dress shoes is likely not a viable option. Some more affordable alternatives for shopping include Amazon (they’ve got great basics) and JCPenney. Even thrift stores, or Plato’s Closet, work. If you look the part, you’ll get the part!

Also, don’t forget about student discounts, so check before you shop.

Inside the Event

Picture this: you’re dressed up and have arrived at the event. Your jittering nerves are telling you that you might be able to get into the fraternity without speaking to any of the brothers. That’s not how you’ll get a job or an internship. The tough truth is that putting yourself out there and speaking to as many people as you can is so much more beneficial in the long run.

In my experience, I wanted to stay close to my friend that I was rushing with, but I knew I had to branch out for people to see my skills and personality to their fullest degree. I had to go up to people, shake their hand, and muster confidence that I didn’t believe I had.

One of the things that makes this easier is preparing for the questions that will be asked in a one-on-one or group conversation. Go over your long-term goals, elevator speech, and intentions for that specific fraternity beforehand, so you can rattle them off multiple times without stumbling over your words.

Another thing is, it’s okay to admit that you’re new to this. Most people are! Just don’t let it come off as a weakness; you’re allowed to be there because this is a goal you’re pursuing. You want this, so go for it!

Introverts Need to Recharge

One of my professors taught me something very important. Before each public speaking event, she told us to do something to relax and get out of our heads. This can mean taking time away from social media, doing yoga, taking a bath, etc. Let your body and mind breathe and mend. This helped me perform so much better in speeches, and when I was getting ready to socialize for a longer period than I’m used to.

The thing is that this isn’t just simple socializing; this is actively pushing yourself towards a goal for your future. Networking and community support are integral for success in the business field. That’s why business fraternities are so popular and important.

I urge you to get out of your comfort zone. You probably hear that all the time, but it’s so true. If you choose business as your major and goal in life, you must learn that there are times to be aggressive and times to be passive. Recruitment week is great practice to learn how to befriend peers and find confidence within yourself. Good luck!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!