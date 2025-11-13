8 Ways I Romanticize My Commute to Class

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe that most of us can relate to the everyday pains of commuting to class: the search for parking in Woodward Garage for 20 minutes, the dreaded uphill battle towards Landis Green, ignoring organizations handing out flyers, or everyone going quiet when you walk in just a few minutes late to class.

Instead of internalizing the dread, I suggest that we start to romanticize the moments of apprehension. Once you romanticize the little things, the commute to class becomes infinitely more enjoyable!

Romanticize Picking Out an Outfit View this post on Instagram You know those sweatpants you’ve worn three days in a row? They’re actually a symbol of comfort and persistence in the midst of academic turmoil. Honestly, someone should applaud you just for being able to wear sweatpants in this weather, instead of the usual pajama shorts and oversized hoodie. Romanticize Your Spotify Shuffle Every song that plays is fate. You’re in an indie, coming-of-age film, and this is your soundtrack. Whatever’s playing at the moment must be about you, your relationships, or your Econ 101 quiz (which you’re going to nail). You’re the unbothered main character strutting to Faye Wester’s soft singing before your two-hour chem lab! Romanticize Your Coffee View this post on Instagram Imagine your coffee is your supporting character; the cup sweating in your hand is loyal, dramatic, and integral to the plot. Your stomach hurting later will only be further character development. Plus, the cold foam on top of your gingerbread chai is super chic and complements the blue of your jeans. Romanticize Your Search for Parking The search for parking is your quest for destiny. Whatever you find is what was fated for you. Every empty spot is a miracle, and every full one is character development in the process. Don’t worry, that lifted maroon truck driver who cut you off is going to find their own karma! The 20 minutes you spend circling the third floor of the parking garage is just more time to perfect your rotation of the same five songs. Romanticize the Weather View this post on Instagram I suggest driving with your windows down! Let the unexpected cold save you money on air conditioning. Enjoy the multiple seasons we’ve been going through every day: winter at 5 a.m., spring by the time it’s noon, and fall in the evening. The dramatic drizzle that didn’t show up in your weather app is just setting the mood for a scene straight out of Little Women — Jo March and Friedrich style. Romanticize Being Late No need to fret, everyone was waiting on you, in the best way, girl. You’re the life of the party (or class). In fact, you’re not even late; you’re fashionably late to your higher academic purpose. So, don’t stress too hard about the first 10 minutes of the lecture. Yes, reapply your lip gloss before you go inside, as well. Running late is an art form that you’ve spent time perfecting! Romanticize Tennessee Street Getting stuck behind the campus bus on Tennessee Street is a divine intervention. You weren’t meant to be on time to your class; a higher power felt you were meant to learn patience and listen to more of your favorite song. Every red light you hit is a moment for introspection. The person who cut you off is just testing your emotional growth. Show them all how strong you are. Romanticize Walking Alone (Safely) You’re mysterious and niche. You’re not lonely, but unknowable, ethereal, and building tension for the next act. Catching your reflection in random windows is a visual motif of your distinctive identity and transformation. When you wait at crosswalks, it’s a meditative pause between life’s chapters. The moment the walk sign starts blinking, it’s your time to strut.

In all seriousness, romanticization is all about perspective. When you start redirecting your thoughts away from the negative, framing your feelings and experiences in a positive light, you really do start to see the good in everything. Since romanticizing my commute, I don’t mind my 8 a.m. class so much anymore. I enjoy the peaceful walk across campus in the morning, I get work done early, and I manage to enjoy a coffee in normal daylight hours.

