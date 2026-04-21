How to Navigate FSU’s Fall Sorority Rush

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sorority rush was probably one of the hardest weeks of my life, which is so first-world to say, but at the same time, it was also so rewarding.

Sorority rush sucks, plain and simple. However, if you’re thinking about doing it, you absolutely should. There are benefits both in the short and long run. I want to give the harsh truth of what sorority rush was like, not to scare anyone away from it, but to keep students prepared.

Personally, I’m a transfer student from the University of Rhode Island. I came to Florida State as a junior and had nowhere to begin or put my roots down. After coming to transfer student orientation this summer, my parents pretty much bribed me to participate in sorority rush to ensure that I would at least make friends.

I was annoyed; really, really annoyed. When I told all of my friends back in Connecticut that I’d be rushing the sororities, they all looked at me as though I had grown five heads. It didn’t sound like me at all.

Going into the process, I was reluctant to put my full effort in. Looking back, I definitely wish I had been more authentic and put more effort into my appearance. The first two days of the rush process are certainly the most difficult.

Split into two days, girls walk around in the blazing heat, covered in makeup and sweat. It’s not a pretty sight. Curls don’t last, and straightened hair frizzes right up. The most interesting part was definitely my position as a “back of the line baddie.”

The order of girls to go in is based on when you signed up for rush. I signed up at the very last minute, so I was at the end of the line. Here, you’re not allowed to hold your bag, water, or whatever else before you go into the house. Not only that, but the front half of the line also gets covered by a tent and has access to fans. So, if you’re thinking about signing up for rush, do it now.

However, the most difficult part of the process is going through the motions of getting your ‘houses’ back. As the week goes by, you get fewer and fewer houses back. This part is so difficult because you have vulnerable conversations with incredible Panhellenic women.

Being dropped by a house isn’t always personal, however, as someone who wasn’t initially attached to rushing, I became more involved, and this was a shockingly difficult part to deal with.

The physical toll of rush partnered with the emotional toll, can be draining if you’re not prepared. This is when people start to drop out of the rush because they didn’t get all the houses back that they wanted to. I certainly understand that feeling.

A part of me was really tempted to drop after not receiving every house back that I originally wanted, and it’s a difficult moment, but it was so worth it in the end. If you’re an underclassman, I suggest going through it all the way, and if you aren’t satisfied with your choices, it’s not a big deal to come back and participate in the Spring or Summer rush.

Rush is tolling. However, there are a couple of products that can make it easier. First off, I would purchase a handheld fan. In the time in between walking to houses, standing outside the houses, or just hanging out, the fan is incredible.

Next, I also suggest oil blotting sheets for your face sweat, and body wipes for your body. On the theme of smell, either a mini deodorant or perfume is perfect to spray right before you go into a house. Finally, I suggest bringing a poncho, some gum, and an effective setting spray.

All this to say, the most important thing you can do is prioritize your mental health. Rush can be a hard time, and you may deal with a lot of rejection. It’s important not to place your worth in what sororities you get back. There were multiple times when I wanted to give up during the process, but I kept pushing, and I couldn’t be more fulfilled with my decision.

If you were on the fence about rushing, here’s your sign to rush!

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